A light and bright apartment for you to copy

Lovers of Nordic cool really need to come and check out this home! The architectural features are beautifully simple and the breezy, light Scandinavian decor could easily be recreated in a whole host of different kinds of homes. It is small, sparsely furnished and imbued with a very strong stylistic theme. Home stagers Venduta a Prima Vista have embraced a Nordic retro look while adding some very distinctive little additions to the theme. Let's go on a photo tour! Afterwards keep scrolling for more detailed views…
The apartment has a very bright and airy colour scheme. The walls are a mixture of sky blue and white. These tones are further reflected in the light colour linens, furniture, decorations and light fittings. One interesting element here in the living room is the window treatment. The theme is light, so despite the standard sized windows, the white curtains extend all the way from the ceiling to the floor. This kind of window treatment is evident in every room of the house. It makes the windows appear large and prominent.
Scandinavian-style homes are both minimalist and homely. Here in the super simple dining area we see evidence of this in the white vase, retro wooden chairs and white pottery mounted on the wall. This is an area to enjoy a good meal with loved ones and feel at home. The design is striking but it was not arranged to impress. Instead, it was designed with a focus on comfort and simple ease.
In the bedroom we catch our first glimpse of a bright splash of colour in the home. This mustard tone was quite popular in the 1970s and expresses a clear connection with a retro theme. The two-toned blue and white wall is another eye-catching element. We love how the white light fitting, picture frame and bedside lamp blend beautifully into the restricted colour scheme. This is a home designed with a strong style statement.
This kind of home is very light and minimalist, but it also has a strong sense of warmth and cosiness. In Nordic retro homes, this warmth is often introduced with older furniture. This little wooden desk here has been left untreated so all the scratches and bumps are on show for all to see. The textures and variety in the surface add a sense of history to the room. Finally, note how the print on the wall has been left unframed. This adds a sense of authenticity to the little home office.
It is so common to rip out old kitchen cabinets that it's fair to say that many people have become blind to the beauty of an older style kitchen. But this retro style kitchen may get some readers looking at their old kitchen anew. The pre-loved wooden kitchen cabinets have been spruced up with fresh white paint. The colour palette has been stripped down to a minimum and the big sheer white curtains amplify the effect. The wall tiles are soft-grey and provide some much needed subtle variation to the room.
The bathroom has been given a similar treatment to the kitchen. The bathroom elements are new but have some classic lines. A wooden bath tray adds some homely comfort to the room. Finally, note how the wall mounted washbasin appears quite light and the profuse natural light is the real star of the room.
We have loads of fantastic little homes on homify! Check out 9 brilliantly designed small apartments (for you to copy!).