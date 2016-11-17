7 stylish ways to separate your living room and entrance

A pillar doesn’t always have to be an obstruction! Like this design, you can combine a pillar and hanging shelves to create a wonderful partition. This works as a perfect addition to your home décor and is the ideal separator between the door and your living area. If you are a plant enthusiast, these shelves are perfect for displaying succulents in fun plant pots.

With so many creative ideas to choose from, it's time to decide which one would work best in your apartment! For more brilliant decor tips, have a read of: 12 ways to decorate your walls with stone (so they look spectacular!).