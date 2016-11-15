The amazingly light and bright 29m² apartment

The tiny bathroom has a very functional and comfortable feel. The shower stall is visually very lightweight so the small room appears bright and open. This kind of like shower stall design often draws more attention to the walls. The designers have obliged by using a warm natural stone tile with lots of rich textures. This, together with the base wooden cabinet makes for a minimalist bathroom with a strong earth ambiance.

