The Hong Kong home that has it all

Previously a secluded community, Sai Kung Town was known for its fishing harbour with many fisherman still inhabiting the region. Figuratively regarded as 'the back garden of Hong Kong' Sai Kung is a peninsula in the easternmost part of the New Territories locality, and the second largest district in the country. Furthermore, this verdant and plentiful hilly landscape is home to a truly delightful project that we will be taking a look at today. Nestled into the idyllic tropical landscape, this 4550sqft house has been completely remodelled and refurbished by the team at Millimeter Interior Design.

The project included transforming an impractical and cramped four-storey house into a gleaming vision of contemporary design and creativity. As well as its breathtaking visuals, the new dwelling features a glazed garage, living room, family room, master bedroom suite, two guest rooms, as well as a rooftop entertaining terrace.

The completely modified house is enhanced visually through the augmentation of the interior living zones, and is truly a spectacular residence to witness. The abode is welcoming and liveable, and yet features high quality lavish fittings and fixtures. Additionally, the owner of this house wished to create a dwelling that would function as a stylish space to host parties and events. The architects responded by creating a ground floor that stretches from the entrance to the backyard, and encompasses a five metre long swimming pool.

This is undoubtedly one of the most exciting homes we have seen here at homify, and if you would like to take a peek inside, check out the images below!