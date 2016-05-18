The Hong Kong home that has it all

Previously a secluded community, Sai Kung Town was known for its fishing harbour with many fisherman still inhabiting the region. Figuratively regarded as 'the back garden of Hong Kong' Sai Kung is a peninsula in the easternmost part of the New Territories locality, and the second largest district in the country. Furthermore, this verdant and plentiful hilly landscape is home to a truly delightful project that we will be taking a look at today. Nestled into the idyllic tropical landscape, this 4550sqft house has been completely remodelled and refurbished by the team at Millimeter Interior Design.
The project included transforming an impractical and cramped four-storey house into a gleaming vision of contemporary design and creativity. As well as its breathtaking visuals, the new dwelling features a glazed garage, living room, family room, master bedroom suite, two guest rooms, as well as a rooftop entertaining terrace.
The completely modified house is enhanced visually through the augmentation of the interior living zones, and is truly a spectacular residence to witness. The abode is welcoming and liveable, and yet features high quality lavish fittings and fixtures. Additionally, the owner of this house wished to create a dwelling that would function as a stylish space to host parties and events. The architects responded by creating a ground floor that stretches from the entrance to the backyard, and encompasses a five metre long swimming pool.
This is undoubtedly one of the most exciting homes we have seen here at homify, and if you would like to take a peek inside, check out the images below!
As we start our tour at the rear of the property, we are greeted by a truly unique and exciting sight. The owner's red Ferrari sits as a stunning show-piece within the home, and the glazed garage sets the scene for, what would undoubtedly be, a lavish and luxurious party space.
From this vantage we can also see the three-storeys of the residence, and the abundant glazing that has been utilised throughout.
Turning around and viewing the garden from a different perspective, we are greeted by a wonderfully finished space that maximises its openness with a large decked area. The swimming pool is long and linear, exuding luxury and opulence. Moreover, at the rear of the home there is a small space with a set of twin sun lounges, perfect for soaking up some sun.
As we tour this home, one thing becomes abundantly clear, and that is the high quality finishes and astute attention to detail. The dwelling is the best of the best, and replete with every luxury imaginable.
The master suite is truly a sight to behold! Replete with high-tech additions such as the wall mounded entertainment station and electronic curtains, this space is a beautifully designed lavish bedroom.
The focal point of the room is the balcony at the end of the space, and this provides the occupants with a large area to fill the room with fresh air, or simply sip a champagne while the sun sets in the distance.
Timber tones are used throughout, and these are combined with more industrial finishes such as the concrete tones on the walls. The ambience is serene, tranquil, and utterly elegant.
Next to the bed we are able to catch a glimpse of the unbelievable master ensuite bathroom and dressing space. This room maximises glazing to create an openness between the sleeping space and the washroom. The freestanding tub takes centre stage, and is an ideal place for a little solitude and relaxation.
Lighting has been used throughout the spaces to create a practical and easy-to-use room. Downlights are recessed into the ceiling, as well as hidden LED lighting behind the mirrors, and sunken into the ceiling vaults. Furthermore we see the timber tones that are carried into the space, and particularly evident in the large dressing room, which offers the occupants plentiful space to organise their clothing.
As the saying goes 'there is no rest for the wicked'. Yet, if one happens to be wicked, this is definitely the place to avoid rest! The office is replete with modern Scandinavian/Japanese inspired furniture, as well as a huge floorplan with colossal open spaces. Additionally there is an ergonomic exercise bike, for those moments you need to get up from your desk, away from the computer, and get the blood pumping!
As we enter the living space, we are presented with a large window to the rear of the room. This is a standout focal feature of the living zone, and presents a great view for all those resting inside. The light timber floorboards are unique, and they coordinate beautifully with the charcoal wall hue, bright white ceiling, and muted accessories.
Contemporary art adorns the walls, and we also see the large high-gloss staircase that takes individuals to the top level of the home. A rich black hue, these stairs are the height of luxury, and are a feature in their own right.
The ground floor of the home is the setting for the stunning glazed garage, as well as a host of other features. A large modular sofa takes prime position in the middle of the space, and is flanked by modern art, and other curios. Track lighting adds illumination to the windowless space, and we get the overwhelming feeling that we are within a bunker, or stylish basement conversion.
The entire space has been custom designed, and is as unique as it is original. Seen in the back part of the room, the kitchen appears to be sunken into the floor, with a slightly raised seating area. Let's take a closer look…
To dine seiza-style means to sit, often on a tatami mat, with your knees tucked underneath. This is a popular way to rest, sit, and eat when dining in Japanese restaurants.
This eating area encompasses the style of a seiza dining experience, but has the additional benefit of being able to sit with legs under the table as well, catering for a variety of different occasions. With a striking view of the bright red racing car above, this is one space that is sure to leave an impression!
For a final look inside this dwelling, we move behind the aforementioned dining space, and take a peek at the sunken kitchen area. The room is partly enclosed by glass walls that function as a splashback, and allow the individual to watch as food is being prepared.
The kitchen boasts a huge amount of stainless steel features, from the joinery to the appliances themselves. This sleek space is truly gorgeous, and works wonderfully with the masculine grey tones that have been seen throughout the dwelling.
