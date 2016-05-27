A glamorous Singapore apartment

Situated within one of Singapore's most sought-after and expensive districts, Bukit Timah, this development features stylish apartments, and expansive living spaces. As with many of the condominiums in the area that feature large balconies and updated interiors, Woollerton Park is a glamorous and luxurious Singapore abode. Bukit Timah itself is located in a hilly area, reasonably close to the centre of Singapore's main island, making it an extremely desirable locale. Featuring an abundance of restaurants, markets, shops, and other amenities, Woollerton Park is as liveable as they come! It is here that we travel today to take a tour of a renovated apartment, which features opulence, elegance, and chic sophistication.

Thanks to the astute carpentry and interior design specialists at Imagine by SK66, this home has undergone a transformation, bringing it boldly into the 21st century. Utilising high-grade materials and a keen attention to detail, each piece of joinery, carpentry, and decoration is unbelievably stylish and sleek. To check out the interior of this refurbished and renewed home, take a peek at the following images, and get some inspiration for your dwelling today!