The Water House

It's a truth universally understood that space—especially within a busy, popular city—is eventually going to come at a premium as its population swells. The case is certainly true in Singapore, an island (and city) with limited room to move: while contemporary home development is desirable, having the adequate space to build, and build well, is a tricky negotiation. Developers these days have been tackling Singapore's space limitations by getting smart about it, by designing innovative, stylish and stunning modern homes that are also relatively compact.

This fabulous dwelling, designed by Hyla Architects, is a watershed piece for modern Singaporean design, exemplifying this necessary blend of stylishness with space-consciousness. On a relatively meagre block of land, the designers have created a stunning yet spacious contemporary dwelling: a sleek home for those looking to live the high life in one of the world's busiest cities.

If you would like to take a look inside this intriguing property, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your abode!