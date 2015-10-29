7 great tips on how to declutter your home

Often, without even realising, our homes become cluttered. Whether you hoard items, or simply acquire things over time, we as individuals tend to accumulate accessories throughout our lives. The result of this fact is unfortunately a chaotic and often disorganised domestic space. Now, there are many ways to go about refreshing your home. You may want to organise to speak with a professional to get some handy hints, or you may want to take on the task yourself. Whichever is your preference, homify is here to help!
If you need some great tips to ensure your home is neat, tidy, and jumble-free, check out the examples below and start reorganising. From clever shoe storage, to practical children's rooms, we have it all covered. Read on for some practical hints, and declutter your abode with confidence!
Decluttering is one of the best ways to achieve a comfy and enjoyable domestic space. But how to realise this? Often when we begin planning a new interior scheme, or clean, the process can seem overwhelming, and it is difficult to know where to begin.
One of the easiest ways to ensure your home stays clean and clutter free, is by keeping things minimal! Now, by keeping things minimal, we don't necessarily mean you need to redesign you home with minimalism in mind, but instead choose a 'less is more' approach. If you tend to hoard goods within your house, then it may be time to clear out all of those bits and pieces, and give away those unneeded items.
In this example we see a stylish interior that isn't minimalist, but still manages to keep the area feeling open and airy. The colour scheme is light and bright, while the flooring is free from any messiness. Emulate this style in your own abode with cream furniture, exposed brick walls, and a white colour scheme.
It sounds almost obvious, but having an organised space is almost always a solution to decluttering your home.
Here we see a compact entry hall that has employed built-in joinery and cupboards to create an area that is super-organised, and extremely stylish. The white colour scheme opens up the tight area, and there is an abundance of drawers and shelves to place all necessary home accessories. Additionally, there is a seating area with a blue upholstered cushion that is perfect for individuals to sit while undressing, or storing their shoes before entering the home.
Plants evoke a sense of nature and tend to exude cleanliness when employed inside the home. They not only clean the air, essentially decluttering the dust from the home, but they add a bright burst of colour that can create interest and intrigue. However, in order to truly declutter the home, we will want to remove some items before adding new ones.
One simple tip is to grab two large garbage bags. One is for Goodwill, or charity, the other is for rubbish. See how fast you can fill the bags with unwanted items, and in no time you will have reduced the volume of items in your house. Next step is to fill those areas with something that adds value to your home, and in this case we suggest a plant.
In the example above we see an ultra-minimal workspace that utilises a white colour scheme, as well as two house plants that create colour within the space. The overall feeling is one of peace and serenity, perfect for a home office or study.
Now, when we think of reducing the amount of items in our houses, or decluttering, we don't tend to associate lighting with having a big impact on the overall domestic aesthetic. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Lighting is extremely important when we design our homes, and having the correct design can mean the difference between an enjoyable environment, and a chaotic room.
Choose a wattage that suits your intended ambience, a lower light for a little romance, and a brighter light for a study or kitchen area. Generally there can also be an abundance of light within a room, if you find yourself harbouring a few too many lamps, it's time to get rid of a few, and make a statement with the remaining piece/s.
Children's rooms are notoriously messy, and they often require constant vigilance to keep them clutter free and tidy. To make sure a space stays relatively neat, and easy for your children to clean, you will want to ensure you have installed sufficient storage space for toys, books, and other accessories.
We love these hanging wire storage boxed from Korbo, which effortlessly add style and convenience to any indoor space. Teach your kids to organise their own room, by providing stylish and sophisticated spaces for all manner of childhood appurtenances.
Shoes—they are, more often than not, one of the most annoying items to deal with in the entrance of your home. When you take your shoes off before entering the home, it is undoubtedly something that eventually piles up and creates clutter, especially if you have friends visiting. But how can you fix this annoying issue with your cluttered entrance? Shoe storage is the solution!
Take a look at this wonderful bespoke shoe holder that looks simple, sleek, and very chic. Hiding multiple pairs of shoes away from the front door and out of sight, you are guaranteed to ensure your front door stays clear, decluttered, and reduces any unpleasant smells.
Kitchen storage is an absolute essential for a neat and tidy cooking space. To declutter your kitchen and prepare a serviceable space, consider purchasing some ingenious drawer inserts that will organise every item from the smallest spoon to the largest pot.
This is a great example that shows some wonderful solutions to organisation, and can be a guide to choosing stylish joinery that will enhance your kitchen's practicality, as well as its value.
Closets, robes, and drawers—the final frontier for decluttering and organising one's home! Many people say that they need to organise their robes, be it cleaning out old unused pieces, or simply providing a space for everything they require.
Here in this example we see a gorgeous dressing room that is beautifully designed with luxury and opulence in mind. The chandelier hangs above the space, and imparts a sense of lavishness within the loft room. Additionally, there is built-in storage, cupboards, and hanging space for everything you could possibly need. To declutter, grab a box, and fill it with everything you haven't worn in a while. Donate to charity any unused items, and consider clothing swaps if you want a complete refresh.
