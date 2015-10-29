7 great tips on how to declutter your home

Decluttering is one of the best ways to achieve a comfy and enjoyable domestic space. But how to realise this? Often when we begin planning a new interior scheme, or clean, the process can seem overwhelming, and it is difficult to know where to begin.

One of the easiest ways to ensure your home stays clean and clutter free, is by keeping things minimal! Now, by keeping things minimal, we don't necessarily mean you need to redesign you home with minimalism in mind, but instead choose a 'less is more' approach. If you tend to hoard goods within your house, then it may be time to clear out all of those bits and pieces, and give away those unneeded items.

In this example we see a stylish interior that isn't minimalist, but still manages to keep the area feeling open and airy. The colour scheme is light and bright, while the flooring is free from any messiness. Emulate this style in your own abode with cream furniture, exposed brick walls, and a white colour scheme.