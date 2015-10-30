Entertaining? Create the ideal outdoor entertainment area!

As human beings, spending time outside and breathing in some fresh air is not only a necessity, its a desire that is in our blood. We love the outdoors, whether it is a lush luxurious garden, a contemporary rooftop terrace, or simply a small compact patio. So it is no wonder that outdoor entertaining is so popular. However, living in a big city, we often have to make the most of small spaces, and ensure we organise our courtyards efficiently and practically.
There are plenty of considerations when creating the ideal outdoor entertainment area. Firstly, you will want to look at the orientation of your space, and protection from the harsh monsoonal rains is essential during the summer. Additionally, during slightly cooler months, you will want to create a stylish and enjoyable area that protects you and your guests from the strong sun. Secondly, to create a functional space, you need to know what the area will be used for. Is it an area for a relaxed get together, or a large dinner event? With plenty more questions to be asked, we have compiled some handy hints and tips. Check out the images below, and prepare your new outdoor entertaining space with confidence.
Lighting is essential to ensuring your entertaining space is stylish and functional. Without the correct lighting, you will produce an unappealing ambience that causes your guests to feel awkward or agitated. Choose mood lighting for soft and intimate occasions, as well as small or compact spaces. If your area is large, such as the one shown in the example, you may want to look for something a little brighter, such as downlights, or a statement light fitting. Chandeliers can add a luxe effect to any outdoor space, and look fabulous when paired with vintage or modern furniture.
As lighting can be one of the more challenging areas of creating a stylish entertaining space. Consider chatting to a professional, and ensure you get sound advice and a helping hand.
There is nothing worse than a party or event that isn't set up to properly host its guests. No matter what the season, when outside, it is always important to ensure you get a little protection from the elements. Be it scorching sun, torrential rain, or simply a steady breeze, your time outside will be all the more enjoyable with a little shelter and security.
In this example we see an outdoor setting that has maximised its potential with an umbrella. This is perfect for protecting the occupants from a small volume of sunlight, as well as rain. However, if the conditions are harsher, more intense shelter would be required. Consider large marquee style pavilions that are perfect for heavier rains, as well as for hosting larger groups of people. In terms of the options, there are plenty! Vergolas, umbrellas, sails, and shades are just the beginning, there are numerous possibilities available for pretty much any situation.
When you consider your new outdoor entertaining area, you will want to ensure you use the right materials to create a functional and practical space. One of the most important considerations is the flooring of your new area. There are numerous options available, and each will suit a different style or purpose. There are low-maintenance options for easy care spaces, as well as opulent and lavish materials for a more luxurious entertaining space. If your new area is situated next to a garden, you will additionally want to consider the volume of dirt and other organic remnants that will undoubtedly get swept into the area.
In this example we see a gorgeous and lavish outdoor space that is totally perfect for entertaining. Ready to host a large event, this architecturally designed masterpiece utilises large slate coloured tiles that are both timeless, and very in-keeping.
What is an event without food? Food is essential to an enjoyable event, be it small appetisers, or larger meals. Food brings us together, and is a great way to spend more time with family and friends. However, you don't always want the hassle of a large dinner party or indoor shindig. The solution to cooking woes… a brilliant outdoor barbecue!
Barbecues are quick, easy to use, and can produce amazing gastronomic results. You don't need to be Singapore's next Masterchef to use one, and they can enhance your entertaining skills tenfold. Think grilled prawn skewers on a hot and sunny day, surrounded by friends, and you will surely see the benefit of this underrated home accessory. There are countless designs and style available, along with a size to suit even the most compact of entertaining spaces.
The next tip we have to share when creating an ideal entertaining area is regarding the décor and design of your entire area. The overall theme of your entertaining space should reflect the ambience and atmosphere you are trying to create. If you want a lively and rambunctious event, you should pick bright colours, eclectic materials, and lots of interesting accessories. However, if you are aiming for a more subdued soirée, perhaps pick more muted tones, sumptuous textiles, and classic accoutrements.
One of the most important things to consider when undertaking the decoration and design for your outdoor area, is to pick a theme and stick to it. Muddled and thoughtless spaces are often disappointing and create a certain uncomfortable vibe. One good way to create a cohesive theme is to simply choose only a couple of decorative elements. This may be potted plants, and an earthy colour scheme. By sticking to only earthy tones, you will immediately create a theme throughout your domestic space. Additionally, the use of plants coordinates well with earthy hues, and adds life to your design.
One final tip, and possibly one of the most important things to consider when planning and designing an ideal entertaining area, is the seating. Parties, soirées, shindigs, and small get-togethers all require seating of some kind. In fact, there are very few instances where you will need no seating whatsoever, and even standing parties will need somewhere for the guest to rest at some point during the night.
The next thing to consider is the comfort of your seating! Seats are required to let one rest, relax, and this is almost impossible if the chair itself is uncomfortable. Think large modular sofas, overstuffed armchairs, and simple ergonomic designs for a restful and inviting outdoor space.
