Entertaining? Create the ideal outdoor entertainment area!

As human beings, spending time outside and breathing in some fresh air is not only a necessity, its a desire that is in our blood. We love the outdoors, whether it is a lush luxurious garden, a contemporary rooftop terrace, or simply a small compact patio. So it is no wonder that outdoor entertaining is so popular. However, living in a big city, we often have to make the most of small spaces, and ensure we organise our courtyards efficiently and practically.

There are plenty of considerations when creating the ideal outdoor entertainment area. Firstly, you will want to look at the orientation of your space, and protection from the harsh monsoonal rains is essential during the summer. Additionally, during slightly cooler months, you will want to create a stylish and enjoyable area that protects you and your guests from the strong sun. Secondly, to create a functional space, you need to know what the area will be used for. Is it an area for a relaxed get together, or a large dinner event? With plenty more questions to be asked, we have compiled some handy hints and tips. Check out the images below, and prepare your new outdoor entertaining space with confidence.