homify guide: How to create a romantic bedroom

Romance: everybody wants it, everybody's looking for it, and every one ought to experience as much of it humanly possible. Of course, there are a lot of different ways to experience romance, and while a date at a fine restaurant overlooking the shimmering waterline of a tropical beach would do nicely, there are far more immediate, achievable and lasting ways to experience romance in our lives. Here's a hint: it's all about the bedroom and how you use decoration to set the mood. True, lasting romance begins at home, and it starts with the boudoir. Of all the rooms in the house, the bedroom is by far the most private, personal and intimate, so it makes sense that deck out your bedroom using a little romantic nous and know-how, you're in for a truly warm, inviting and effortlessly relaxing romantic space.

Looking to inject a little extra romance into your intimate space? Today on homify, we're bringing the romance back to the bedroom: the kind of romance that lasts.