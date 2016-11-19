8 easy ways to fill your home with colour

Positive, pretty and perfectly unique, today’s feature property is resplendently kaleidoscopic. Bursting with resplendent calorific inclusions and a sense of flamboyance, this dwelling is going to show you how to fill your home with a distinctive blend of dazzling hues. Colour is crucial when designing interior spaces, enhancing certain well-planned rooms with bursts of brightness and tinges of chromatic character. However, employing colour in the home is all too often neglected or undertaken poorly. Colour is essential for bringing rooms to life; it provides strength and freshness, as well as improving mood and ambience within a space.

Designed by Polygon Arch & Des, this apartment captures the essence and playfulness of different tones and shades, showing us how a simple home can be enhanced and enriched through a range of interestingly individual hues. Fancy a gander through this cheerful residence? Take a peek below!