8 simple steps to a modern white apartment

Today on homify we’re jetting over to Lisbon, Portugal to check out a gorgeously refurbished home that boasts a truly swoon-worthy interior. White colour schemes are by far one of the most coveted of all décor styles. They are simple, elegant, refined and bold in their approach to minimalism. But what stands out the most in a white apartment is its ability to create cosiness and a welcoming aesthetic with a rather austere hue. Simply put: white interior schemes fashion so much with so little. If you’re a fan of modern white interiors and are looking to emulate this style in your own abode, then you’ve come to the right place.

Decked out in an uncomplicated yet beautiful array of fresh furniture and ornamentation, this home is straightforward and ultra-chic. Soothing, sleek and resplendently inviting, we’re privileged today to take a tour inside. So come with us while we check out our 8 steps to achieving a modern white apartment. Would you like to learn more? Let’s take a look inside this inspiring home below…