8 kitchen storage tricks you need to know

For so many people, the kitchen is a crucial room in the house – more essential even than the lounge or living room. A cooking area is an all important, all-inclusive multi-tasking domestic space that requires some consideration and design deliberation.

The kitchen is the beating heart of the home, and this is essential to remember when planning and conceiving its layout and storage. It is an area that offers so much more than merely storing produce or chopping and preparing food; for many, it's the centre of a household where we unravel, unwind, chat and chill out. It’s a zone filled with potential and should be designed in an uncomplicated and clutter free fashion.

However, a small kitchen often poses plenty of challenges, especially where storage is concerned. If you’re in need of a helping hand, we’ve got 8 brilliant storage tricks for tiny kitchens that are sure to inspire. Check them out below!