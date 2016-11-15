9 space-busting solutions which won't cost a thing

Saving space at home has to be one of the most difficult of all domestic challenges. Whether you reside in a mega mansion or a cloistered condo, chances are you’re going to want to create a clutter free and well organised home. Of course, there are plenty of expensive storage remedies and options on the market. In fact, if you’ve got a pretty penny to spend on your home’s organisation, you will most-likely find an inordinate number of professionals and sophisticated solutions.
However, if you’re on a budget and still want to reduce your clutter, maximise your storage and add to your dwelling’s accessibility, you might find yourself at a loss. We’re here today to provide some answers, resolutions and ideas. Would you like to learn more? Read on below for our 9 space-busting solutions that aren’t going to break the bank!
A folding table is very inexpensive, and can be added to any wall in the kitchen as a breakfast bar, or even as additional preparation and cooking space.
Rethink the way you organise your kitchen, and if possible, give it a complete rejuvenation and clean. You will undoubtedly find that the area can be better utilised, and this will save you space for other domestic items.
You know that simple to use outdoor furniture setup you have – why not employ it within the home? Foldable outdoor furniture is ideal for use in the home, and will drastically save you space, as well as providing an easy, clutter free dining solution. If you’re items are looking a little worse for wear, give them a lick of paint and relocate them inside. They can be easily folded when not in use, allowing your space to function as a multi-purpose room.
If you have an item of furniture that can help you save space, you definitely should utilise it! This day bed boasts under seat storage and is ideal for saving room in your home.
A hammock might seem like a luxury interior accessory, but on the contrary, it can save you a huge amount of space. All you need are two hooks (or one for the single hammock chair system). And want to know the best bit? You can simply remove the hammock and store it away when not in use.
These two-way bookshelves are ideal for those who wish to segregate different areas in their home, but still want to store certain items and make room for others. Rearranging this furniture is a great solution to rethinking your home’s layout, and looks wonderfully modern and interesting.
Mirrors are inexpensive, and add a huge amount of space (or at least the perception of space) to your interior. Add small decorative mirrors, or install a whole wall of mirror for an eye-catching feature.
The designers of this wall-mounted furniture know how to save space, and it won’t cost a fortune! Simply mount to the wall and watch your space feel open, versatile and stylish.
Minimalism seems simple enough but in actual fact, it is a rather difficult aesthetic to achieve. However, you can refresh your interior without spending a cent, simply by removing items and decluttering your furniture arrangement.
If you need assistance creating a minimalist home, check out our guide…