An astonishing neo-classical villa in Germany

Interior designer Torah Bernsdorff invites you on a tour of her empire—a manor house on a lake in the region of Schwansen in Schleswig-Holstein, between Schlei and the Baltic Sea. This house looks as if many generations had already grown up there; it carries patina that gives the impression of centuries-old traditions. But, astonishingly, the house is less than 50 years old! When Torah Bernsdorff and her husband first saw the house, they immediately recognised its potential. They then spent eight years they have working on it, with Thora's expertise and particular feel for atmospheric effects put to use to make this 1960s house look like a real historic gem. Thora took inspiration from the stylistic features of the 18th century, something visible in many small details, such as the balanced and timeless proportions of the wood paneling on the walls; the furniture chosen; and the historic colours and antiques. The result is a wonderful and romantic house full of subtleties that give a feeling of real living history.