Caring for hardwood floors

Ground in dirt and grease will build up on your floor over time and won't be totally removed by dry mopping. But you shouldn't need to deep clean the floor more than every couple of months—particularly if shoes are kept for outside. Use a wood-cleaning product recommended for your floor (often your wood floor will come with a list of recommendations for cleaners; if you didn't install the floor yourself, find out what wood it's made of and do some research). Dilute the cleaner according to the label instructions, and saturate a mop with it. Then wring the mop out thoroughly, so that it's almost completely dry. Moisture is a wooden floor's worst enemy! Mop the floor, and ensure you don't leave any pools of standing water anywhere. When you're finished, rinse with a clean, damp mop. It's a good idea to follow this step by wiping the floor with a dry cloth, to get rid of any excess moisture. If it's humid outside, turn on a ceiling fan or air-conditioner to speed up the drying process.