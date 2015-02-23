Decorating with the colour red

More often than not, when we decorate we aim to create a space with a combination of colours that speak to each other to create a harmonious environment. But we live in a time of constant reinvention; where rules of decorating are made to be broken; we have the freedom now to be daring with our interiors, whether through colours, textures, wallpapers, furniture, lights, etc. One or two details can be enough to take a space from 'nice' to daring: for example the use of a vibrant colour as an accent will reverberate powerfully throughout any space. Fire engine red—or scarlet, if you prefer—is one such colour. It has powerful associations with danger (bright red berries are often poisonous; the deadly siren in old Hollywood movies always wore a scarlet lip), but as we all know, danger doesn't always have to mean terrifying: it can be exhilarating, too. Red is also, of course, the colour of love—another pretty exhilarating feeling! A room covered in scarlet would be too much, but a detail here and there will bring a little thrill to any space. Paired with another primary colour—yellow, for example—red's thrilling tenor will gain a note of giddy fun. Browse below for some examples of how to add a thrilling little frisson to any room in the house.