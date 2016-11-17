Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and after: 5 legendary bedroom transformations

April Kennedy April Kennedy
HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Loading admin actions …

Dramatic bedroom makeovers are definitely one of our favourite areas to explore. To start, they are often the most under-decorated rooms in the home. This is particularly true in small homes where it feels like you might only have room for a basic bed and nothing else. But the bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the home. It is a place to rest and rejuvenate after all.

A bedroom makeover doesn't need to cost a lot of money either. Indeed, most people concentrate all their effort and money into sprucing up the social areas of the home such as the living room, kitchen and bathroom. While this is understandable, it really pays to set aside some time for the bedroom because often all it needs is a simple lick of paint and some good window treatments. To see what we're talking about, come and check out 5 truly dramatic bedroom makeovers. We bet there's something here to inspire everyone…

1. Before: a dingy old room

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

This rather old-fashioned bedroom had a small bed dwarfed by heavy dark curtains and a low window light. It looks uncomfortable, cavernous and hardly a place of relaxation. The dark curtains are even covering up the window and blocking natural light from entering the room. This is certainly a bedroom ripe for a makeover…

After: a bright comfortable bedroom cocoon

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

The bedroom has been restored to its proper place of prime importance in the room. It's large, center-stage and visually dominates the room. The side and placement also gives the room a proper sense of proportion and balance. There is lots of green foliage for privacy outside, so the sheer day curtains have been eliminated and the new white curtains provide all the evening privacy one might need.

2. Before: A boring bedroom

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

This rather lovely rustic bedroom is very much under-decorated. It's a prime example of how many people approach a small bedroom design. There are no side tables to clutter up the room and a light palette has been employed. These aren't necessarily bad choices in a small home, but there is definitely more you could do with this space…

After: a fun and energy filled room

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

The cute wooden shutters are now a lovely bright aqua colour. The walls are still light and bright, but this little splash of colour adds some much needed vibrancy and energy to the room. The little wall-mounted bedside tables are a fabulous choice for such a small bedroom. They keep the floor space free and clear. They also add some decorative appeal to the room. We love the mosaic art on either side of the window. The pattern is reminiscent of traditional Spanish tiles but the colours have a modern feel to them.

3. Before: Is it a kitchen or a bedroom?

마이크로하우스 리모델링, OUA 오유에이 OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이

마이크로하우스 리모델링

OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이

It's hard to be diplomatic about this little bedroom. The tiles simply have to go! Sure it's a bedroom and kitchenette in one, but we feel things could be a whole lot better. Note how the height of the kitchen bench almost seems to tower over the little bed. It's a decorating disaster!

After: a multifunctional bedroom in disguise

마이크로하우스 리모델링, OUA 오유에이 OUA 오유에이 Modern kitchen
OUA 오유에이

마이크로하우스 리모델링

OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이
OUA 오유에이

Small, compact, efficient and bright… This new incarnation of the bedroom is a vast improvement on its' predecessor. The interior designers have actually extended the kitchen area AND made the bedroom feel more comfortable. The thick countertop has been replaced with a fine wooden peace of timber that extends to morph into a little pop out desk. This provides a barrier between the eating areas and the sleeping areas. The bed also has a storage unit incorporated, which lifts the level of the sleeping area. Of course the tiles have been removed. Instead we have a bright white background and a soothing green feature wall.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Before: A standard old bedroom with no wardrobe

BEFORE Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

BEFORE

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

This simple white bedroom has a fairly common setup. There is no storage place for clothes, but there is a lovely decorative wooden bed-frame. It looks like the room of a student and has a temporary, yet comfortable feel. It doesn't look like it's screaming out for a makeover and yet check out the results…

After: A perfect built-in wardrobe and an energetic feature wall

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,bed,rococo style,bedside tables,wallapaper,feature wall,animals,blue,yellow,mustard,grey,bedding
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

This is now a bedroom with a whole lot of style! The lovely wooden bed frame has remained but not much else. An unusual wallpaper adds a lot of personality and colour to the room. The dark blue stripes on the wall are further reflected in the blue pillows, throw-over and light-shade. This is a modestly sized bedroom, so the beside tables are small and round. On the far right we have a glimpse of the new built-in cupboards. They blend perfectly into the room and provide a lot of storage space so the room is no longer cluttered.

5. Before: Gloomy and dated

BEFORE Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

BEFORE

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

To the uneducated eye, there are no big glaring problems with this bedroom decor. Sure it's dark and a little old fashioned, but aside from the clutter it seems perfectly functional. On further inspection though it's totally lacking in focus. There is a scattering of objects and furnishings, but no central feature to draw the attention.

After: Harmonious, fresh and inviting

Gloucester Road Penthouse Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom Bedroom,master bedroom,bed,cushions,bedding,bedside tables,bedside lamps,art,wallpaper,curtains,midcentury design,pattern
Bhavin Taylor Design

Gloucester Road Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Once again we now see the importance of placing a big bed right in the center of the room. It's the main focus and gives this bedroom a newfound atmosphere of pleasure and comfort. A framed artwork draws attention to the center of the room and a lovely organic ceiling light further accentuates the focus. Note how the wooden side tables are circular too. Finally, have a look at the window. It has been extended and turned into some sliding glass doors that open out onto a balcony. The curtains now run all the way from the floor to the ceiling—thus making the bedroom appear larger and more cohesive too.

For more home decorating ideas, have a look at 8 kitchen storage tricks you need to know.

7 stylish ways to separate your living room and entrance
Which of these bedroom makeovers is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks