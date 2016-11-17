Before and after: 5 legendary bedroom transformations

Dramatic bedroom makeovers are definitely one of our favourite areas to explore. To start, they are often the most under-decorated rooms in the home. This is particularly true in small homes where it feels like you might only have room for a basic bed and nothing else. But the bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the home. It is a place to rest and rejuvenate after all.
A bedroom makeover doesn't need to cost a lot of money either. Indeed, most people concentrate all their effort and money into sprucing up the social areas of the home such as the living room, kitchen and bathroom. While this is understandable, it really pays to set aside some time for the bedroom because often all it needs is a simple lick of paint and some good window treatments. To see what we're talking about, come and check out 5 truly dramatic bedroom makeovers. We bet there's something here to inspire everyone…
This rather old-fashioned bedroom had a small bed dwarfed by heavy dark curtains and a low window light. It looks uncomfortable, cavernous and hardly a place of relaxation. The dark curtains are even covering up the window and blocking natural light from entering the room. This is certainly a bedroom ripe for a makeover…
The bedroom has been restored to its proper place of prime importance in the room. It's large, center-stage and visually dominates the room. The side and placement also gives the room a proper sense of proportion and balance. There is lots of green foliage for privacy outside, so the sheer day curtains have been eliminated and the new white curtains provide all the evening privacy one might need.
This rather lovely rustic bedroom is very much under-decorated. It's a prime example of how many people approach a small bedroom design. There are no side tables to clutter up the room and a light palette has been employed. These aren't necessarily bad choices in a small home, but there is definitely more you could do with this space…
The cute wooden shutters are now a lovely bright aqua colour. The walls are still light and bright, but this little splash of colour adds some much needed vibrancy and energy to the room. The little wall-mounted bedside tables are a fabulous choice for such a small bedroom. They keep the floor space free and clear. They also add some decorative appeal to the room. We love the mosaic art on either side of the window. The pattern is reminiscent of traditional Spanish tiles but the colours have a modern feel to them.
It's hard to be diplomatic about this little bedroom. The tiles simply have to go! Sure it's a bedroom and kitchenette in one, but we feel things could be a whole lot better. Note how the height of the kitchen bench almost seems to tower over the little bed. It's a decorating disaster!
Small, compact, efficient and bright… This new incarnation of the bedroom is a vast improvement on its' predecessor. The interior designers have actually extended the kitchen area AND made the bedroom feel more comfortable. The thick countertop has been replaced with a fine wooden peace of timber that extends to morph into a little pop out desk. This provides a barrier between the eating areas and the sleeping areas. The bed also has a storage unit incorporated, which lifts the level of the sleeping area. Of course the tiles have been removed. Instead we have a bright white background and a soothing green feature wall.
This simple white bedroom has a fairly common setup. There is no storage place for clothes, but there is a lovely decorative wooden bed-frame. It looks like the room of a student and has a temporary, yet comfortable feel. It doesn't look like it's screaming out for a makeover and yet check out the results…
This is now a bedroom with a whole lot of style! The lovely wooden bed frame has remained but not much else. An unusual wallpaper adds a lot of personality and colour to the room. The dark blue stripes on the wall are further reflected in the blue pillows, throw-over and light-shade. This is a modestly sized bedroom, so the beside tables are small and round. On the far right we have a glimpse of the new built-in cupboards. They blend perfectly into the room and provide a lot of storage space so the room is no longer cluttered.
To the uneducated eye, there are no big glaring problems with this bedroom decor. Sure it's dark and a little old fashioned, but aside from the clutter it seems perfectly functional. On further inspection though it's totally lacking in focus. There is a scattering of objects and furnishings, but no central feature to draw the attention.
Once again we now see the importance of placing a big bed right in the center of the room. It's the main focus and gives this bedroom a newfound atmosphere of pleasure and comfort. A framed artwork draws attention to the center of the room and a lovely organic ceiling light further accentuates the focus. Note how the wooden side tables are circular too. Finally, have a look at the window. It has been extended and turned into some sliding glass doors that open out onto a balcony. The curtains now run all the way from the floor to the ceiling—thus making the bedroom appear larger and more cohesive too.
