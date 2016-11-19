The 7 deadly sins that you're committing in your home

The seven deadly sins: pride, envy, wrath, gluttony, lust, sloth and greed, are infamously associated with an iniquitous and immoral life, but how many of us are committing these wicked sins on a daily basis? The fact is, no one is perfect, and these unholy attributes are generally considered rather habitual and prevalent in today’s society. Of course, there are levels to which one might disobey or baulk the rules, but on the whole, we misbehave somewhat frequently. This is certainly true in one’s home, where we hope to offer purity and relaxation, but more often than not are slothful, greedy and gluttonous.
Whether you’re a virtuous visionary or a sacrilegious scoundrel, you’ve likely broken a few of the rules below. Read on below to check out the seven deadly sins that you're committing in your home, as well as a few tips on how to impart some more principled remedies.
Probably the most common domestic sin, a messy kitchen is definitely not something to worry too much about, as it is easily rectified. Generally we tend to keep our kitchen as a purely functional area of the home, and entertain in other spaces of the house. For this reason we can easily neglect the kitchen and allow it to fall into disrepair.
To fix this issue, ensure you have plenty of storage and cabinets for all of your utensils and accessories. Keep surfaces clear and employ the method of wiping everything down after it has been used. This only takes a few seconds, but will ensure grit and grime doesn’t build up, making life harder in the long run.
If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space, you’ll know how easily everything can get out of control. To ensure your garden remains stylishly well-tended to, contribute a little time (say 1 hour) once a week to give your balcony, patio, garden or terrace a good and thorough trim, clip, pare and prune.
With such humid weather a constant issue in Singapore, it’s not hard to see why we keep our windows such and our air conditioners flowing. However, every so often it’s important to open up some windows, draw the blinds and let the fresh air in. It’ll ensure your room is must free and will promote a healthier interior ambience.
Clutter is a terrible bane on your living room, and essential you get rid of it as soon as possible. Not only will it destroy your intended aesthetic, it will make the space feel cramped and cloistered. Chat to a professional if necessary, but ensure you have the right storage, and remove any rubbish or unnecessary junk.
Unlike this room, you may find that your interior hues are far from harmonious. A common design mistake, you should rethink your interior, and speak to a designer if necessary. Choose one colour palette and stick to the same colour family to keep everything in check.
We’re all guilty of a little greed now and then, and this certainly presents itself rather commonly within in the home. Although it might be tempting to add as many decorative pieces and furniture in your room, you definitely should not. Remove, donate, gift or sell anything deemed redundant and keep your home free from superfluous appurtenances.
A dirty bathroom is definitely an unappealing domestic disaster. Of all the rooms in one’s home that should be kept tidy and hygienic, the bathroom tops the list. Not only for your own sanity, but for the sake of your guests, ensure you clean you bathroom at least once a week to keep it welcoming and sanitary.
