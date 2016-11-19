The one-storey country home perfect for a family

We find ourselves being privileged enough to look at some of the finest architectural designs in the world here at homify, but there are always a few projects that stand out from the rest and what we are going to show you today is one such build. Having the benefit of an inspiring location, this home has sought to make the most of the land, while never compromising on the standards found in or outside the house itself. The interior is a fantastic cacophony of natural material that have clearly been curated by a talented interior designer and the finished product is the epitome of a covetable home. Come with us now and see for yourself!
This house has a real presence, thanks to a modern design and wonderful use of contrasting red bricks and white render. We think that you can already tell that the standards of the finishes here are well above what you might expect to find and that the simplicity of this structure is by no means representative of what you'll find inside!
Don't you just love the overhang here? What a great way to make a home stretch out, into the location, while not compromising on any living space! Just seeing how those two segments intersect is incredible. The architects here really had their work cut out for them!
Don't let the simplicity of this living room fool you; it is the work of an interior designer that knew exactly how to capture the natural, rustic vibe, without going too over the top. A terracotta tiled floor is a great choice and works perfectly with the exposed roof beams, while the fire is the perfect finishing touch.
Still following a rustic theme, this wooden kitchen is beautiful, especially with the patterned floor that adds in a soft blue and pale apricot as lovely accent colours. Pendulum lights and a breakfast bar really add functional beauty to the space too and make it the perfect social hub of the home.
With a guest room this lovely, who'd need a master suite? The lashings of natural light make this such a pretty and bright room, while exposed bricks and natural wood flooring keep the rustic theme alive and well. The sparse décor really looks good here and follows a minimalist style that we love.
Even in the bathroom, you find more natural wood, which just goes to prove how important the material is to the owners. Not only does the location has a natural and unspoilt feel about it, the interior here does too and it all works wonderful together. With cool, pale tiles on every surface, it's surprising just how much warmth the wooden vanity unit adds back in! What a perfect balance.
With the stone floors, a little exotic furnishing doesn't look bad at all here, in fact, we think it's perfect! An intricately carved wooden dresser and pretty pendulum lights really welcome an Eastern influence into the home here and make even these transitional areas more exciting and stylish. Every space has been considered!
Having seen the overhang, you knew this house would enjoy spectacular views, but just look at the vista from the outdoor terrace! It's a nature lover's paradise up here and what a location for some casual outdoor dining! It's the perfect finishing touch for such a considered and beautiful home.
For more amazing dream home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Singapore dream home.