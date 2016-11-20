Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The beautiful 75m² apartment built on a tight budget

press profile homify press profile homify
APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood Beige
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify we’re jetting across the globe to Rome, Italy to take a tour inside a truly wonderful domestic renovation. With a compact yet reasonable sized floor plan of 75m², the dwelling has undergone a range of transformations for the unbelievable low price of less than S$91,500.00. Generally low-cost or inexpensive renovations tend to limit one’s potential or options when it comes to stylistic variables, but in this case the residence has been granted a beautiful, modern renewal with money being undeniably well spent.

Planned and undertaken by the Rome-based architectural team at ArchEnjoy, the apartment has been reorganised to create a clear division between both the living areas and the sleeping spaces. This has offered up a spacious sense of delineation among domestic zones, ensuring functionality as well as liveability. Simple, neutral and enticing, the décor exhibits a high level of attention to detail, with even the smallest fittings and fixtures purposefully considered. Making the most of a limited budget and spatial restrictions, we’re sure you’ll find a few gems of inspiration within this abode. 

So without further ado, let’s check it out…

A free, open and reorganised layout

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

Starting our tour in the main area of the apartment, we look directly toward the kitchen. Thanks to the designers we are immediately provided with a sense of modernity and a contemporary atmosphere. White furniture blends beautifully with more natural and earthy hues, while the layout appears rather practical and usable. Bright, liveable and fresh, this spacious room is stylishly liveable.

Open-plan living

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood Beige
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

The new living area is placed in the north east zone of the apartment, and makes the most of the light that streams in through the large window. 

Additionally, there is a direct link that has been established between the entrance and the living room. This assists in creating a free-flowing interior layout, which boosts the interactions between occupants, while also encouraging socialisation between guests.

From another angle

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

Within the approximately 28 square metre living space we see built-in joinery and cabinets that offer a huge amount of space for domestic miscellany. Often, in compact homes, clutter can become a real issue and nuisance but with the correct storage setup this is less of a problem. 

This area is able to be utilised to hold all the audio-visual equipment, as well as functioning as a library. There are also two sofas within the living section of the room; one working as a sofa bed to enhance the functionality of the space.

The bright, neutral colour scheme

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern dining room Wood White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

Turning around yet again we get a better indication of the colour scheme employed in this home. Neutral, earthy and pure, the hues reflect tranquillity and serenity, imparting peace and calm throughout.

We also see the minimal dining room, which boasts a white table and matching chairs. With hanging lights suspended above the eating space the area is provided with separation from the rest of the room’s contents.

The compact cooking space

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern kitchen Wood White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

The kitchen, despite its compact setup, is actually rather spacious and provides a space for dishwasher as well as the washing machine. 

The hot water system (boiler) has also been incorporated into the kitchen, hidden within a dedicated cupboard to avoid disruption to the décor and sleek interior aesthetic.

A personalised bedroom

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern style bedroom Wood White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

Here we are able to see the robe at the end of the room, as well as the neat and creative wall shelving. The colours we’ve seen throughout are neutral and muted, however, timber tones have been included to bring a sense of engagement and warmth to the predominantly white scheme. This is seen through the use of the timber bed head, which is a standout feature, yet still evokes a casual urbane ambience.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A functional home office area

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern style bedroom Wood White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

The master bedroom boasts a convenient study area, with a large desk that faces the window. With room for two computers, this bedroom is a usable and multi-purpose space that definitely enhances the home's liveability. 

The clean and crisp bathroom

APPARTAMENTO APPIA NUOVA, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Modern bathroom Ceramic White
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

Last, but certainly not least, we head into the bathroom. This crucial domestic area has been repositioned to take advantage of the second bedroom’s window. Since this window was closed by the air-conditioning motors, it became a ‘dead’ space, due to the addition of a pillar. This has them been utilised for the bathroom, which could easily make use of the awkward layout, which the second bedroom could not. 

What do you think of this apartment’s low-cost makeover? If you’d like to check out another domestic renovation we think you’ll enjoy: A simple white home for easy family living

12 ideas for a small and modern kitchen
What did you think of this apartment transformation? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks