The beautiful 75m² apartment built on a tight budget

Today on homify we’re jetting across the globe to Rome, Italy to take a tour inside a truly wonderful domestic renovation. With a compact yet reasonable sized floor plan of 75m², the dwelling has undergone a range of transformations for the unbelievable low price of less than S$91,500.00. Generally low-cost or inexpensive renovations tend to limit one’s potential or options when it comes to stylistic variables, but in this case the residence has been granted a beautiful, modern renewal with money being undeniably well spent.

Planned and undertaken by the Rome-based architectural team at ArchEnjoy, the apartment has been reorganised to create a clear division between both the living areas and the sleeping spaces. This has offered up a spacious sense of delineation among domestic zones, ensuring functionality as well as liveability. Simple, neutral and enticing, the décor exhibits a high level of attention to detail, with even the smallest fittings and fixtures purposefully considered. Making the most of a limited budget and spatial restrictions, we’re sure you’ll find a few gems of inspiration within this abode.

So without further ado, let’s check it out…