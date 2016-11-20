The beautiful 75m² apartment built on a tight budget

Today on homify we’re jetting across the globe to Rome, Italy to take a tour inside a truly wonderful domestic renovation. With a compact yet reasonable sized floor plan of 75m², the dwelling has undergone a range of transformations for the unbelievable low price of less than S$91,500.00. Generally low-cost or inexpensive renovations tend to limit one’s potential or options when it comes to stylistic variables, but in this case the residence has been granted a beautiful, modern renewal with money being undeniably well spent.
Planned and undertaken by the Rome-based architectural team at ArchEnjoy, the apartment has been reorganised to create a clear division between both the living areas and the sleeping spaces. This has offered up a spacious sense of delineation among domestic zones, ensuring functionality as well as liveability. Simple, neutral and enticing, the décor exhibits a high level of attention to detail, with even the smallest fittings and fixtures purposefully considered. Making the most of a limited budget and spatial restrictions, we’re sure you’ll find a few gems of inspiration within this abode.
So without further ado, let’s check it out…
Starting our tour in the main area of the apartment, we look directly toward the kitchen. Thanks to the designers we are immediately provided with a sense of modernity and a contemporary atmosphere. White furniture blends beautifully with more natural and earthy hues, while the layout appears rather practical and usable. Bright, liveable and fresh, this spacious room is stylishly liveable.
The new living area is placed in the north east zone of the apartment, and makes the most of the light that streams in through the large window.
Additionally, there is a direct link that has been established between the entrance and the living room. This assists in creating a free-flowing interior layout, which boosts the interactions between occupants, while also encouraging socialisation between guests.
Within the approximately 28 square metre living space we see built-in joinery and cabinets that offer a huge amount of space for domestic miscellany. Often, in compact homes, clutter can become a real issue and nuisance but with the correct storage setup this is less of a problem.
This area is able to be utilised to hold all the audio-visual equipment, as well as functioning as a library. There are also two sofas within the living section of the room; one working as a sofa bed to enhance the functionality of the space.
Turning around yet again we get a better indication of the colour scheme employed in this home. Neutral, earthy and pure, the hues reflect tranquillity and serenity, imparting peace and calm throughout.
We also see the minimal dining room, which boasts a white table and matching chairs. With hanging lights suspended above the eating space the area is provided with separation from the rest of the room’s contents.
The kitchen, despite its compact setup, is actually rather spacious and provides a space for dishwasher as well as the washing machine.
The hot water system (boiler) has also been incorporated into the kitchen, hidden within a dedicated cupboard to avoid disruption to the décor and sleek interior aesthetic.
Here we are able to see the robe at the end of the room, as well as the neat and creative wall shelving. The colours we’ve seen throughout are neutral and muted, however, timber tones have been included to bring a sense of engagement and warmth to the predominantly white scheme. This is seen through the use of the timber bed head, which is a standout feature, yet still evokes a casual urbane ambience.
The master bedroom boasts a convenient study area, with a large desk that faces the window. With room for two computers, this bedroom is a usable and multi-purpose space that definitely enhances the home's liveability.
Last, but certainly not least, we head into the bathroom. This crucial domestic area has been repositioned to take advantage of the second bedroom’s window. Since this window was closed by the air-conditioning motors, it became a ‘dead’ space, due to the addition of a pillar. This has them been utilised for the bathroom, which could easily make use of the awkward layout, which the second bedroom could not.
What do you think of this apartment’s low-cost makeover? If you’d like to check out another domestic renovation we think you’ll enjoy: A simple white home for easy family living