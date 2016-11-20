15 modern entrances to copy at home

It’s an undeniable fact that the front of one’s home is the most important feature when attempting to make a good first impression or a statement. When it comes to dwelling design, there are good entrances, and then there are bad. A good entrance is neat and tidy and invites in guests or visitors, while a bad entrance is unwelcoming, unattractive, messy and generally unappealing.

The entrance often gives a good impression of what lies behind the façade; a preamble to the main event inside. Your entrance should be unique, stylish and boost your curb appeal. You can achieve the ultimate entrance using a range of different building materials, strong architectural lines and a considered approach or plan.

Are you considering a new entrance design for your abode? Or perhaps you are constructing a new abode and are looking for a standout example to emulate or copy? Either way, we’ve gathered 15 of our favourite modern entrances, which are sure to inspire and encourage you to undertake yours with confidence. Interested and would like to learn more? Come with us and check them out below!