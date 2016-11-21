Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 simple steps to make your home gorgeously neutral

press profile homify press profile homify
Grigio Cosmo, Sensearchitects Limited Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist kitchen White
Loading admin actions …

What is it that we love so much about neutral interiors? Is it the soothing sumptuousness of muted tones? Or perhaps it’s the timelessness of the countless whites, off-whites, beiges and dusty hues that are available? Whatever the reason, there is no doubt a neutral interior is a seamlessly employed and sophisticated option with a range of stylistic choices and variety. 

But where does one begin when attempting to produce a successful neutral-scheme home? Today on homify we’ve got the answers you’ve been looking for! We’ve gathered our top 8 steps that you can easily implement to create a beautifully neutral abode. Are you interested, and ready to begin? Check out our decorating hints below…

1. Pick your hues, shades and colour collection

orange leaf, AShel AShel Minimalist living room Wood Orange
AShel

AShel
AShel
AShel

To achieve a successful interior scheme you should look to add colours in the same tonal family. This means knowing the difference between your sand and your ecru, and always opting for hues that work well together to avoid clashes or a messy interior scheme.

2. Embrace Scandinavian design

Charmante Altbauwohnung in Berlin, pur natur pur natur Scandinavian style dining room
pur natur

pur natur
pur natur
pur natur

Here at homify we’re constantly touting the benefits of embracing Scandinavian design. Offering simplicity without abandoning comfort, Nordic interiors show how neutral style can be achieved alongside a mantra of sticking to the basics and espousing functionality.

3. Add plants

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Simply put, plants add life and energy to a space. Within your neutral interior this is particularly important, and will ensure your room is inviting and tranquil. Plants are multi-purpose domestic accessories: they detoxify the air, add contrast, purify your living environment and match practically any interior scheme.

4. Keep it minimal

​MODERN ONE SUMA Architektów Scandinavian style living room
SUMA Architektów

​MODERN ONE

SUMA Architektów
SUMA Architektów
SUMA Architektów

Minimalism works beautifully with neutral interiors, and looks fabulous when coupled with muted or pared-back colour schemes. Bust your domestic clutter and keep your space looking neutral, simple yet engaging. If you need assistance with your clutter or your interior scheme, you can always contact an expert. Find one now by heading over here

5. Opt for luxuriously sumptuous

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Perhaps minimalism is not quite your thing? If you prefer sumptuous interior spaces, luxurious overstuffed furniture and plenty of accessories, this is definitely okay too! We adore a well-designed and cosy interior space, and often minimalist interiors just don’t cut the mustard. If you need luxury, comfort and warmth in your life, you might want to consider taking some cues from the successfully snug example above.

6. Get creative

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist kitchen White
Sensearchitects Limited

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

It’s good to get a little creative with your neutral interior. As you will be utilising and employing a range of the same hues, tones and shades, you need to think a little outside the box to ensure your interior is individual and personalised to your tastes and preferences. This kitchen is neutral, and yet still conveys personality and originality. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. It’s okay to add contrast

The White Room, V Multimedia V Multimedia Minimalist bedroom
V Multimedia

V Multimedia
V Multimedia
V Multimedia

Neutral interiors are often seen as contrast free spaces with a purely monochromatic aesthetic. However, this needn’t be the only way you design or decorate your interior, and contrasting hues can actually work exceptionally well. Juxtapose these opposite shades to create an attention-grabbing and characterful room, while remember to keep the contrast to a minimum to ensure your neutral scheme remains.

8. Add earthy hues too boost warmth

西庇の家, 株式会社建楽設計 株式会社建楽設計 Modern living room
株式会社建楽設計

株式会社建楽設計
株式会社建楽設計
株式会社建楽設計

Timber and earthy hues are great for boosting warmth in your dwelling, while keeping the same neutral and monochromatic. Look at panelled wall features, as well as timber furniture that, although not necessarily neutral, will impart purity, warmth and interest within your room

Are you ready to start redesigning your home, or do you need a little more inspiration? If you’d like to keep reading, we recommend: 9 space-busting solutions which won't cost a thing

6 stunning kitchens in less than 12m²
What do you love about neutral interiors? Add your comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks