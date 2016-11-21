8 simple steps to make your home gorgeously neutral

What is it that we love so much about neutral interiors? Is it the soothing sumptuousness of muted tones? Or perhaps it’s the timelessness of the countless whites, off-whites, beiges and dusty hues that are available? Whatever the reason, there is no doubt a neutral interior is a seamlessly employed and sophisticated option with a range of stylistic choices and variety.
But where does one begin when attempting to produce a successful neutral-scheme home? Today on homify we’ve got the answers you’ve been looking for! We’ve gathered our top 8 steps that you can easily implement to create a beautifully neutral abode. Are you interested, and ready to begin? Check out our decorating hints below…
To achieve a successful interior scheme you should look to add colours in the same tonal family. This means knowing the difference between your sand and your ecru, and always opting for hues that work well together to avoid clashes or a messy interior scheme.
Here at homify we’re constantly touting the benefits of embracing Scandinavian design. Offering simplicity without abandoning comfort, Nordic interiors show how neutral style can be achieved alongside a mantra of sticking to the basics and espousing functionality.
Simply put, plants add life and energy to a space. Within your neutral interior this is particularly important, and will ensure your room is inviting and tranquil. Plants are multi-purpose domestic accessories: they detoxify the air, add contrast, purify your living environment and match practically any interior scheme.
Minimalism works beautifully with neutral interiors, and looks fabulous when coupled with muted or pared-back colour schemes. Bust your domestic clutter and keep your space looking neutral, simple yet engaging. If you need assistance with your clutter or your interior scheme, you can always contact an expert. Find one now by heading over here.
Perhaps minimalism is not quite your thing? If you prefer sumptuous interior spaces, luxurious overstuffed furniture and plenty of accessories, this is definitely okay too! We adore a well-designed and cosy interior space, and often minimalist interiors just don’t cut the mustard. If you need luxury, comfort and warmth in your life, you might want to consider taking some cues from the successfully snug example above.
It’s good to get a little creative with your neutral interior. As you will be utilising and employing a range of the same hues, tones and shades, you need to think a little outside the box to ensure your interior is individual and personalised to your tastes and preferences. This kitchen is neutral, and yet still conveys personality and originality.
Neutral interiors are often seen as contrast free spaces with a purely monochromatic aesthetic. However, this needn’t be the only way you design or decorate your interior, and contrasting hues can actually work exceptionally well. Juxtapose these opposite shades to create an attention-grabbing and characterful room, while remember to keep the contrast to a minimum to ensure your neutral scheme remains.
Timber and earthy hues are great for boosting warmth in your dwelling, while keeping the same neutral and monochromatic. Look at panelled wall features, as well as timber furniture that, although not necessarily neutral, will impart purity, warmth and interest within your room
Are you ready to start redesigning your home, or do you need a little more inspiration? If you’d like to keep reading, we recommend: 9 space-busting solutions which won't cost a thing