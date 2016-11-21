8 simple steps to make your home gorgeously neutral

What is it that we love so much about neutral interiors? Is it the soothing sumptuousness of muted tones? Or perhaps it’s the timelessness of the countless whites, off-whites, beiges and dusty hues that are available? Whatever the reason, there is no doubt a neutral interior is a seamlessly employed and sophisticated option with a range of stylistic choices and variety.

But where does one begin when attempting to produce a successful neutral-scheme home? Today on homify we’ve got the answers you’ve been looking for! We’ve gathered our top 8 steps that you can easily implement to create a beautifully neutral abode. Are you interested, and ready to begin? Check out our decorating hints below…