The small and humble home with a surprising interior

As the southernmost country in the continent, South Africa is bordered by the three nations of Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe. This rugged, wild and multicultural nation is truly unique thanks to its somewhat tumultuous history and widely diverse demographics. It is here that we will today be visiting a modern property, which boasts a simple yet contemporary aesthetic.

Designed by DG Construction and located in the industrial city of Vanderbijlpark, our feature dwelling has been beautifully brought to life to offer a comfortable and stylish residence. Situated on the Vaal River in the south of the Gauteng province, Vanderbijlpark was once previously a town dominated by iron and steel corporation ISCOR, and now boasts a range of company-built dwellings in need of renovation and refurbishment.

With modern amenities, open interior spaces and a fresh ambience, this property is an interesting and engaging residence that is sure to provide a few ideas for your own house or apartment. Would you like to learn more? Let’s check it out below…