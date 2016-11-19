12 ideas for a small and modern kitchen

Anyone designing a small modern kitchen knows that it's all about the details. Every little nook and cranny needs to be considered and carefully allocated so there's no waste of space. It's always good to have as much storage and counter-space as you can as well. THEN, despite cramming as much as you can into the little space, you also want a kitchen that looks attractive. In a modern kitchen, this generally means trying to create a very light and slick aesthetic. Does all this sound impossible? Well, today we have a very special little kitchen that provides lots of ideas. It's white, slick, minimalist and has a very warm and easy to use feel about it. Let's check it out in photos