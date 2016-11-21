A Korean family home built for comfort

It's rare to come across a home that doesn't fit neatly into one category or theme. On the outside this Korean home seems to be a fairly standard family home. It has a peaked roof, an L-shaped layout and a warm, welcoming facade. But inside, it reveals quite a few surprising details. There are playful sleeping areas, unique window placements and a lot of different textures on display. Nothing is particularly showing, but as we make our way through the home it's clear that this is a home of great character and a lot of heart. It's definitely a home perfectly suited for raising a small and lovely family. This project comes to us courtesy of Korean architects YungSung Housing. So let's start our tour…
The home has a L-shaped layout and a peaked roof which is a familiar combination seen in countless suburban areas around the world. The reason this design is so common is because it's very adaptable. The wing on one side provides some privacy from the neighbours and creates a wind-break for the front garden. In this design, the front garden has been turned into a broad outdoor entertaining area. It doubles as an entranceway to create one very welcoming facade.
The most common problem with newly built homes on a modest budget is a lack of warmth. However here we have a home completely bereft of furniture, yet full of cosiness. There are no big and expensive features at work here, just the clever use of natural materials. In the living room we have a brick feature wall, wooden floors and wooden ladder. The basic layout is fairly standard and colour scheme is somewhat neutral. But the soft, varying tones and natural textures of these materials add a huge amount of warmth. The artworks on the walls also add a folk-like appeal to the room.
Bathrooms are often the most cold and clinical rooms in a new home. But here we have a gorgeous little nook of a bathroom with some warm and colourful wall tiles. It is slightly unusual to have a wash-stand separated from the bathroom and set in a location like this. But the multi-coloured tiles work well with the natural timber floors and unify the look. We love the top mounted stone basin, it makes the circular shape of the wash basin a point of focus and adds yet another texture to the room.
The home has a pull down attic ladder. This is a good choice for a fairly small passageway like this. Many people are reluctant to use a ladder instead of a full staircase. But with a slightly deeper tread and a good bannister like this, a ladder can feel just as safe as a staircase.
In a suburban area privacy is also often an issue. Here we can see how very low-set windows can artfully be used to avoid this problem. The placement is somewhat unusual and there is a playful, characterful feel to this area. In modern homes it's common to stretch the window from wall to wall. But here it's been kept fairly modest. This allows the wood of the window and door-frames to remain the focus.
The kitchen is almost always the beating heart of a family home. Here we have a classic kitchen design with blue-grey cupboards and a broad open design. The two kitchen benches are parallel to one another to accommodate a passageway. There are just a few small wall mounted kitchen cupboards with glass cupboard doors, so the entire kitchen feels quite light and breezy.
We love the raised platform design in the dining area. It's a classic feature in many Asian homes and one that has become increasingly popular around the world. It's a very good feature to have if you want to separate the living spaces without building internal walls or blocking natural light. This platform area could also be used as a living area. Note the panel window designs that provide a lot of privacy too. The height is slightly different to create interest.
The attic ladder we saw earlier, leads up to this super cute bedroom. One of the biggest benefits of a peaked roof is the interior shape it creates. It reminds us of a fairytale home in some ways. This is one room that is sure to appeal to young children and could easily be used as a great playroom too. To complete the effect, apple green walls and timber floor add a comfy touch. This is definitely the perfect home for a young family.
