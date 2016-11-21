A Korean family home built for comfort

The home has a pull down attic ladder. This is a good choice for a fairly small passageway like this. Many people are reluctant to use a ladder instead of a full staircase. But with a slightly deeper tread and a good bannister like this, a ladder can feel just as safe as a staircase.

In a suburban area privacy is also often an issue. Here we can see how very low-set windows can artfully be used to avoid this problem. The placement is somewhat unusual and there is a playful, characterful feel to this area. In modern homes it's common to stretch the window from wall to wall. But here it's been kept fairly modest. This allows the wood of the window and door-frames to remain the focus.