Cool high-tech speakers for your home

And if all that high-tech gadgetry is too much for you, take a look at iTòch, a natural acoustic amplifier for iPhone, iPod and all other types of smartphone that amplifies the audio output by 30% without any need for batteries or circuits.

The name “tòch” translates as 'piece'—and that's exactly what it is, just a piece of wood, but one that amplifies sound without harming its quality.