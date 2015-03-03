Cool high-tech speakers for your home

Everyone loves music, but in these days of mp3 players and home computers, there can be a tendency to skimp on the speakers we play our music through. Where, in days of yore, you'd buy a hi-fi to listen to your music, and it would come equipped with a decent pair of speakers, now, too many homes have only a weedy pair of computer speakers to enjoy music with. It can be easy to forget the difference good speakers make to how music sounds, and if it's been a while since you bought some, you mightn't realise that speakers now come in all sorts of shapes and sizes; gone are the days of two hulking black rectangles on either side of the stereo. We've rounded up some of the coolest ones here on homify; from speakers integrated into seats, to speakers that screw into light fittings. Browse below, and say hello to a whole new listening experience.
Made by Poet Audio, pandoretta° is a 360 degree sound system in the world that can wirelessly receive music from an iPhone, a smartphone or a computer . Made up of seven speakers, and a 170 watt amplifier, outstanding high-end sound is assured, regardless of where you're sitting in the room. The casing is made of sleek, brushed stainless steel, while the inside is made of wood; we think it looks slickly futuristic and cooly retro all at the same time. It comes with one digital and two analog connections for TV, CD player, BluRay player and other external music sources. For smartphones and computer, the audio is transferred via lossless apt-X Bluetooth technology. Not only are you getting a serious pair of speakers, you're getting something that looks gorgeous, too.
With a shape inspired by the leaf of the the Olearia Arborescens, an evergreen bush plant from the lowlands of New Zealand’s North Island, 'Waver' is a speaker chair by Concrete Urban Design. Made of high quality glass fibre concrete, it's weatherproof so can be used indoors or out. Lie back, and listen, or stand back and admire its sinuous waves.
'Light Boomer' from Ultron is a light bulb and speakers all in one. The dimmable LED light bulb has built-in Bluetooth speakers—so you can control music directly; via smartphone or tablet. The light bulb fits into a standard light fitting (E-27), and has an audio output of 2.4 watts. The bulb comes in white, pink, yellow and green. 'Light Boomer' comes with a remote control, which allows you to control both the volume and the light—meaning you can dim it from the sofa. Turn up the chilled out music, turn down the lights, and relax!
Architecture Sonora, based in Florence, is a division of B & C SPEAKERS SpA and a leader in outdoor audio. Sphere 360 is available in a variety of different materials and finishes and as either full-range or subwoofer. It's perfectly adaptable to any environment, and will blend seamlessly into any outdoor design.
The age of simple, straight-forward speakers is definitely over. These cool speakers from Kompatibel Design look sculptural enough that they'd be an asset to any living room or media room even if they couldn't play music.
Also by Architecture Sonora, the Helmet is a suspended sound module characterised by a warm tonal balance. Its inner reflective surface allows sound to be directed in focused areas, so you can direct your sound to any point in the room you wish. It's available in black or white.
Designed by Garvan Arredamento Acoustico, 'Drop' is a ceramic-clad speaker that looks fabulously sculptural. The speaker assembly of die-cast aluminium basket, cellulose cone and rubber suspension ensures a neutral tone for medium low frequencies, while the tweeter with 25mm silk dome reproduces sound in a way that's bright, defined and real.
And if all that high-tech gadgetry is too much for you, take a look at iTòch, a natural acoustic amplifier for iPhone, iPod and all other types of smartphone that amplifies the audio output by 30% without any need for batteries or circuits.
The name “tòch” translates as 'piece'—and that's exactly what it is, just a piece of wood, but one that amplifies sound without harming its quality.