22 photos of a stunning modern home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Does your modern home need a little more oomph? Perhaps it could use a bit more colour, spice or just that special combination of tone and furnishings. If so, you've come to the right place! Here at homify we have loads of inspiring modern interiors. Today we present 22 photos of one particularly dazzling modern home to have caught our eye.

Some of the living areas are quite large, but there are plenty of little corner zones that could easily be translated to a smaller home. Those with large homes will find lots of ideas on how to arrange the furniture in a big space, too.

One final word, if you fall in love with a whole bunch of these interior shots, don't forget that the essence of a modern home is simplicity. Professional interior designers and decorators always choose extremely carefully and seek to keep the lines of sight in a modern home clean and uninterrupted. Enjoy!

1. A kitchen with rustic industrial chic

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
2. Neutral base colour and warm accent colours to enliven the space

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
3. Stunning wall illumination

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
4. Retro wallpaper and handmade blankets

Decora Líder Brasília - Apartamento Urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
5. Living zones separated with different floor treatments

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
6. Slick clean lines, mirrored cabinets and open spaces

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
7. High storage cabinets and a sofa to separate the living area

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
8. Ethnic artworks and earthy materials

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
9. Textured light with recessed light fittings, spotlights and pendant lights

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
10. A smoky wall mirror to double the space

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
11. A metallic wallpaper to enliven the walls

Decora Lider Campinas - Lounge e jantar, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
12. The bedroom designed light a luxurious hotel suite

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
13. A large rug to expand the sense of space

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
14. Smart comfortable modern furniture and decorative pieces from yesteryear

Decora Lider Campinas - Loft masculino, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
15. Bringing nature inside the home with glass walls and green interiors

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
16. Bold geometric contrasts

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
17. Stone walls and green hues for a modern urban garden

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
18. Vertical space with bold power

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
19. Wall storage with a combination of different shelves for display purposes

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
20. Artwork to reflect the modern theme

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
21. Large bold lights to create focus

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
22. To finish, a small winery in the living room(!)

Decora Lider Salvador - Sala de Jantar Contemporânea, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern dining room
Which of these rooms is your favourite?

