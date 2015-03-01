Vinegar: Your secret household cleaning weapon!

Bathtubs are usually made from either fibreglass, acrylic, porcelain, stone, or metal. When it comes to cleaning a bathtub with vinegar, it doesn't really matter what it's is made of—the steps below will work for all of them. If your bathtub is made of acrylic or fibreglass, you'll probably want to use a soft cloth or sponge rather than an abrasive scrubbing sponge, in case of scratches.

The first step is to give your bathtub a good rinse, and get rid of any shampoo or soap residue using just water and a sponge. Then, sprinkle baking soda all over the wet surface of the tub—the moisture will help it to stick. Let it sit for a little while (longer if your tub is quite stained) then start scrubbing. Then, dip a sponge in some vinegar, and keep on scrubbing, paying particular attention to anywhere there's major grime build-up. Give it all a good rinse with water, and stand back and admire your handiwork! If any stains remain, just repeat the process with the baking soda, followed by the vinegar, on those spots.