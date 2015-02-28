From Whitechapel warehouse to amazing apartment

In the kitchen, a partition wall was removed to create an open plan kitchen-dining-living room. The lamps speak to the industrial heritage of the apartment, while black kitchen cabinets look appropriately slick and urban. Vintage furniture softens the overall effect, while the blackboards are a nice touch to give the whole thing a personal and individual look.

The idea of the design was to maintain all of the existing architectural features- like the wooden floor, the warehouse windows and exposed brick walls—but to clean and modernise them to create a warm and welcoming space.