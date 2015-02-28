Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

From Whitechapel warehouse to amazing apartment

Maia Devereux Maia Devereux
homify Industrial style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

In an old warehouse building in the East End of London, interior designer Cassidy Hughes has created a beautiful, bright and cosy two bedroom apartment. When the designer came to the project, the warehouse had already been converted to residential, but was in need of some TLC. The space already boasted lots of charm and industrial chic in its basic architecture, which the designer put to work for her. Walls were removed to create more of an airy, loft feel, and the finish in the master bedroom was stripped back to its original brick. The end result is a space that's totally sympathetic to the building's heritage, but chicly contemporary and cosy at the same time. 

Warm and welcoming

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

In the kitchen, a partition wall was removed to create an open plan kitchen-dining-living room. The lamps speak to the industrial heritage of the apartment, while black kitchen cabinets look appropriately slick and urban. Vintage furniture softens the overall effect, while the blackboards are a nice touch to give the whole thing a personal and individual look.

The idea of the design was to maintain all of the existing architectural features- like the wooden floor, the warehouse windows and exposed brick walls—but to clean and modernise them to create a warm and welcoming space. 

Vintage crockery

Kitchen trolley homify KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
homify

Kitchen trolley

homify
homify
homify

Vintage crockery and splashes of colour ensure that the overall effect isn't too intimidatingly industrial. It's the marriage of these soft touches—whether accessories, colourful furniture or flowers—with this stark industrial space that make this apartment redesign really special. 

Original flooring

Living room homify Industrial style living room
homify

Living room

homify
homify
homify

The original hardwood flooring, before remodelling, wasn't in great shape. A specialist was brought in to refinish them, but was instructed to leave all of the original warping and indentations as they were. The idea was to highlight the existing architectural details, drawing warmth from the flooring and exposed brick. The result is that, despite the large windows, the room has an incredible aspect of warmth and cosiness.

The furniture is a mix of IKEA, cool flea market finds—including a former beer table set from Germany—and a bright green sofa that centres the space and catches the eye. The furniture was chosen to maintain the open feeling of the space, and nothing is anchored to the floor.

Remodelled bathroom

Bathroom homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom was a completely remodelled, with the existing walls, tiles floors and fittings all removed and replaced. Before renovation, the apartment had both a master ensuite bathroom and a main bathroom. Half of the master ensuite was requisitioned to enlarge the new main bathroom; the other half became a walk-in wardrobe. 

Flooded with light

Dining homify Industrial style dining room
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

Looking from the living space into the kitchen, we see the benefits of the open plan, as light floods the space, creating a warm glow as it hits the wooden floors. The warm wood of the vintage industrial dining table and bench adds to the cosy effect, as do the flowers and plants scattered throughout the room. 

Minimal bedroom

Master Bedroom homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

In the bedroom, the client wanted a fresh, minimalist style with few frills. To do the cool industrial look of the apartment justice, the plastering was stripped from the brick wall to expose the original brick, and then whitewashed, giving a cool, clean and relaxing feel to the space. 

Cute details

Kitchen Detail homify Built-in kitchens
homify

Kitchen Detail

homify
homify
homify

It's the details that make an apartment into something very special. To fully unleash the potential of the former warehouse with its amazing windows, floors and walls, lovely little accessories were added. As befits a true London flat, the Queen was given her space on the wall, and cheerful flowers are not just displayed in a simple a vase on the table, but hang in the kitchen.

Colourful bathrooms
Do you like this cool old warehouse apartment? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks