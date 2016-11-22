Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern prefab house… to move into today!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten
If we think about prefab houses, wooden design is usually what comes to mind. Prefabricated homes are fast becoming a popular choice as they can be built a lot more quickly than conventional houses, are eco-friendly and sustainable, and are a lot more affordable than the traditional home. The architects of the unbelievably stylish and comfortable prefab home that we visit today, show us the possibilities of a little creativity and a lot of cosiness—and we cannot wait to begin exploring!

The cute exterior and garden adds an inviting charm

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

The main entrance with its cement pathway and green features complements the dark wood perfectly

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

The splendid and spacious windows allow the exterior and landscape to connect with the interior

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

The view from the bathroom is almost like being outdoors!

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

Wouldn't you just adore a bathroom like this?

The all-white kitchen has a futuristic air and is filled with minimalism

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

The living room décor is simple and effective

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

​ Some vibrant features to enhance relaxing and a cosy atmosphere in the bedroom

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

Impressed by this modern home? Then A chic and simple apartment makeover (to give you ideas) is an awesome read too.

22 photos of a stunning modern home
Which room in this prefab home do you like the most?

