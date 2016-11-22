A modern prefab house… to move into today!

If we think about prefab houses, wooden design is usually what comes to mind. Prefabricated homes are fast becoming a popular choice as they can be built a lot more quickly than conventional houses, are eco-friendly and sustainable, and are a lot more affordable than the traditional home. The architects of the unbelievably stylish and comfortable prefab home that we visit today, show us the possibilities of a little creativity and a lot of cosiness—and we cannot wait to begin exploring!