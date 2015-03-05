Personalising your child’s bedroom

If your child has a passion for pigs, a mania for monkeys or a obsession with owls, using the image of their favourite animal in the design of their room can be a simple way of bringing a little extra joy into their day-to-day lives. This is also a good compromise if the animal your child loves best is one that it may be impossible or impractical for you to actually own, such as the galloping horses painted on these metallic wardrobe doors.

This room also employs another good personalisation technique too – having a 3D sculpture of the child’s name above the door. No-one could ever doubt who this space belongs to!