Personalising your child’s bedroom

Young children are more or less completely powerless over their lives and their environments, so creating a space for them that truly feels like it’s theirs is something that’s worth every bit of the time and effort it takes. The number of different ways to personalise a child’s room is, of course, as limitless as your imagination (and theirs), but the best place to start is obviously always by consulting the child in question. They know better than you ever can what they need to feel at home in their bedroom, though of course you are the one who will be tasked with translating their suggestions into practical, liveable design ideas. This ideabook highlights just a few different approaches to bringing your children’s personality out in the decor of their room. You could try showing it to your own kids to see if any of the ideas get their own imaginations going.
If your child has a passion for pigs, a mania for monkeys or a obsession with owls, using the image of their favourite animal in the design of their room can be a simple way of bringing a little extra joy into their day-to-day lives. This is also a good compromise if the animal your child loves best is one that it may be impossible or impractical for you to actually own, such as the galloping horses painted on these metallic wardrobe doors.
This room also employs another good personalisation technique too – having a 3D sculpture of the child’s name above the door. No-one could ever doubt who this space belongs to!
Placing a chalkboard in your child’s room is a very forward-thinking and sensible way of personalising it. What’s in vogue, as far as your son or daughter is concerned, might well vary from day to day, but by giving them a chalkboard you put them in charge of a feature of their bedroom’s design. Today they might want flowers on their wall, but they also have the power to switch to poems, cats or cars tomorrow if they feel like it. It’s also a useful social tool, and can help facilitate shared creative play between them and their siblings and friends.
It’s often not the best idea to let people under a certain age pick out individual items of furniture for themselves, but one area where their input definitely does tend to be extremely helpful is in choosing an overall theme for their room. Although this room is nautically themed to a degree that only a child would ever desire, it’s tasteful and each item works beautifully together. If your kids are future pirates, a look like this could be perfect for them.
To truly foster your child’s awareness of their own individuality, let them help you pick out truly unusual decorative items that they’re unlikely to stumble across in anyone else’s bedroom. This room , although very understated, features two pieces of art that make it stand out: one is the wall map of the world made up of country names, and the other is the peaceful white balloon sculptures that appear to be rising towards the ceiling.
Another angle of this room shows the most special element of all: the mezzanine bed with its uniquely pretty safety barrier.