12 entrances that will make you say 'why did not I think of that?!'

The entrance to one’s home is an oft-neglected domestic area that offers a range of unexplored potential. A well-designed and stylish entry makes a huge difference to the overall appearance and ambience of a home, which is why it should be granted time and consideration.
To provide a few examples, we’ve collated our 12 favourite entries. These spaces are sure to get you thinking, and inspire some conceptual creativity! Ready to take a peek? Read on below and start planning your new interior entrance renovation today!
Our first entrance combines simple accessories to produce a refined yet punchy aesthetic. It’s warm, it’s cosy, and it’s definitely an enduring stylistic option.
This large entrance hall shows us how to incorporate timeless accoutrements and furniture to produce an open and roomy ambience.
Fancy something brighter? This gorgeously colourful room is sure to impress and delight. We particularly like the freestanding mirror, which is luxurious and engaging.
For a more sophisticated option, this entrance boasts modern furniture, which is gorgeously enhanced by the bright white hanging light fitting
Wicker baskets, timber accessories and plenty of earthy hues make this next entrance intimate and exotic. If you are looking to create a similar style in your home but are unsure where to begin you might want to consider chatting to an interior designer. You can find one via the homify website and get started today!
Nordic style is effortlessly chic and age-defiant. Take some cues from this gorgeous entry and pick a white colour palette as well as natural timber furniture and interesting accessories.
A simple dusty blue hue adorns this entry, which is then enhanced by minimalist accessories and furniture, both fascinating and daring.
If your entrance is open to your living space, you can always add a tasteful bookcase or shelf system that will effectively divide the room, while still offering privacy and segregation.
It is an entrance or is it a gallery? This space definitely makes the most of its clean white wall, by offering plenty of interesting modern art.
This next design is eclectic and original. The design boasts a twig-like balustrade and dividing wall, while rustic lanterns sit on each second stair.
With statement-making timber beams and a sense of rustic charm, this entrance is powerful and subtle at the same time. Lighting has been utilised to benefit the space, as shadows cast interesting patterns on the walls.
Finally, this iconic and cheery example is bright and symmetrical. Tropical and tranquil, this design is sure to turn heads!
Which entrance is your favourite? If you’d like to keep reading, we recommend: 15 modern entrances to copy at home