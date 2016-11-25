12 entrances that will make you say 'why did not I think of that?!'

The entrance to one’s home is an oft-neglected domestic area that offers a range of unexplored potential. A well-designed and stylish entry makes a huge difference to the overall appearance and ambience of a home, which is why it should be granted time and consideration.

To provide a few examples, we’ve collated our 12 favourite entries. These spaces are sure to get you thinking, and inspire some conceptual creativity! Ready to take a peek? Read on below and start planning your new interior entrance renovation today!