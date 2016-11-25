Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 entrances that will make you say 'why did not I think of that?!'

press profile homify press profile homify
Sala Tropical Chic, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

The entrance to one’s home is an oft-neglected domestic area that offers a range of unexplored potential. A well-designed and stylish entry makes a huge difference to the overall appearance and ambience of a home, which is why it should be granted time and consideration. 

To provide a few examples, we’ve collated our 12 favourite entries. These spaces are sure to get you thinking, and inspire some conceptual creativity! Ready to take a peek? Read on below and start planning your new interior entrance renovation today!

1. Warm and cosy

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our first entrance combines simple accessories to produce a refined yet punchy aesthetic. It’s warm, it’s cosy, and it’s definitely an enduring stylistic option.

2. Spacious and open

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories. Heatons Home Styling Dining roomTables
Heatons Home Styling

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories.

Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling

This large entrance hall shows us how to incorporate timeless accoutrements and furniture to produce an open and roomy ambience.

3. Bright and colourful

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Fancy something brighter? This gorgeously colourful room is sure to impress and delight. We particularly like the freestanding mirror, which is luxurious and engaging.

4. Sophisticated and eye-catching

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

For a more sophisticated option, this entrance boasts modern furniture, which is gorgeously enhanced by the bright white hanging light fitting

5. Rustic and ethno-chic

Entrance Troinex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
LAdesign

LAdesign
LAdesign
LAdesign

Wicker baskets, timber accessories and plenty of earthy hues make this next entrance intimate and exotic. If you are looking to create a similar style in your home but are unsure where to begin you might want to consider chatting to an interior designer. You can find one via the homify website and get started today!

6. Simple and Scandinavian

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love Design for Love Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

Nordic style is effortlessly chic and age-defiant. Take some cues from this gorgeous entry and pick a white colour palette as well as natural timber furniture and interesting accessories.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colourful and minimalist

Interno domestico_Caserta2016, maps_architetti maps_architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic Turquoise
maps_architetti

maps_architetti
maps_architetti
maps_architetti

A simple dusty blue hue adorns this entry, which is then enhanced by minimalist accessories and furniture, both fascinating and daring.

8. Divided yet open

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

If your entrance is open to your living space, you can always add a tasteful bookcase or shelf system that will effectively divide the room, while still offering privacy and segregation.

9. Gallery-ready and sleek

Ristrutturazione abitazione RT a Bologna, Studio Sabatino Architetto Studio Sabatino Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Sabatino Architetto

Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto

It is an entrance or is it a gallery? This space definitely makes the most of its clean white wall, by offering plenty of interesting modern art.

10. Eclectic and creative

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

This next design is eclectic and original. The design boasts a twig-like balustrade and dividing wall, while rustic lanterns sit on each second stair.

11. Organic and engaging

Restauro di una casa molto antica in Francia, Archimania Archimania Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Archimania

Archimania
Archimania
Archimania

With statement-making timber beams and a sense of rustic charm, this entrance is powerful and subtle at the same time. Lighting has been utilised to benefit the space, as shadows cast interesting patterns on the walls.

12. Playful and tropical

HALL Movelvivo Interiores Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

HALL

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

Finally, this iconic and cheery example is bright and symmetrical. Tropical and tranquil, this design is sure to turn heads!

Which entrance is your favourite? If you’d like to keep reading, we recommend: 15 modern entrances to copy at home

7 bathroom mirror designs you'll want to try
Do you have any other tips for entrance design? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks