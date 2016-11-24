6 pictures of a small and modern kitchen to help you change yours

Designing a small kitchen can be tough work. First of all you need to contend with a serious lack of space, and secondly you need to consider innovation to create and achieve your desired aesthetic or ambience. There are however a few things you can consider before you begin your new kitchen’s construction. Designed by the Italian-based Cucine Design we’ll be checking out a compact cooking space that is sure to offer a few gems of wisdom. Filled with smart ideas and sophisticated choices, this kitchen is definitely a clever yet practical space.

Are you looking to change your home’s kitchen? Or perhaps you simply wish to retrofit it with a few smart additions? Either way, check out the pictures below and glean a few tips and tricks for your next domestic DIY or renovation.