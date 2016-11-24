6 pictures of a small and modern kitchen to help you change yours

Designing a small kitchen can be tough work. First of all you need to contend with a serious lack of space, and secondly you need to consider innovation to create and achieve your desired aesthetic or ambience. There are however a few things you can consider before you begin your new kitchen’s construction. Designed by the Italian-based Cucine Design we’ll be checking out a compact cooking space that is sure to offer a few gems of wisdom. Filled with smart ideas and sophisticated choices, this kitchen is definitely a clever yet practical space.
Are you looking to change your home’s kitchen? Or perhaps you simply wish to retrofit it with a few smart additions? Either way, check out the pictures below and glean a few tips and tricks for your next domestic DIY or renovation.
Simple and eye-catching, on first glance this kitchen is rather utilitarian. However, each element has been considered, offering up an asymmetrical design that boasts all the required amenities and necessities. Let’s take a closer look…
The joinery is simple and neat. Fittings have been excluded, enhancing a simple, clean aesthetic that is able to feel timeless yet contemporary. Even the refrigerator is hidden from sight, keeping the room free from visual impediments.
The appliances in this compact kitchen are full size. This adds to the usability of the cooking area, while avoiding the inevitable trickiness of working with sub-par accessories.
The designers have cleverly added an extractor hood above the stove, to keep odours to a minimum within the small home. Finally, the storage and joinery has been kept to one wall, allowing a sense of free-flowing continuity throughout the room. By avoiding any suspended cupboards, the area remains open and easy.
As the available space was fairly small, the kitchen planners have chosen an L-shaped layout for their new cooking space. This allows for maximum worktop space, while still offering a breakfast bar (which we will take a look at below). Furthermore, the sink has been placed in the corner of the area next to the stove, which adds functionality when cooking.
The splashback is definitely a standout feature within this kitchen. As the designers have opted for a simple and sleek white cabinet, something was needed to engage the occupant and keep them interested. Bright tiles were chosen for this purpose, adding energy and verve.
A breakfast bar is often offers more than its name would suggest – it is a social gathering space and an area for the family to come together. A place for children to do their homework while you cook dinner, or a place to sit and grab a quick bite before heading out the door, a breakfast bar is definitely a smart inclusion if you can afford the space.
In this room we see the rustic, exposed brickwork that leaves a sense of character and charm, while the seats are a matching earthy hue. This area manages to fit in without sacrificing any additional space, allowing the occupants a smart and usable domestic dining area.
