15 chic storage solutions

press profile homify
apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
Household storage comes in a range of different styles and options, with the standard cupboard, cabinet and shelves offering the most common solution to most storage dilemmas. But what happens when you want something a little more chic?

We’re going to be taking a look at 15 wonderful ways to store your odds and ends, all the while featuring a stylish and eye-catching appearance. From simple and sleek to thoughtful and engaging, there is definitely something to suit all tastes and preferences. Interested? Come and check out them out below…

1. Storage can be added in many different areas of the home, and works brilliantly here as a room divider and media cabinet

Natural Geometry, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern houses
HYLA Architects

Natural Geometry

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

2. Need somewhere to keep your medicine? This handy, retro cabinet is sleek, chic and will look perfect in your minimalist bathroom

Ray Waschtisch, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers BathroomSinks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

3. Under-stair storage needn’t be unattractive or troublesome – in this example the setup is neat, tidy and practical

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

Here at homify we offer a range of professionals that can help you re-think the space under your stairs. Not sure where to start? Find an expert today and get some practical style advice!

4. This fold-out desk hides extra storage, while providing a handy desk or workspace when needed

AR Design Studio- Elm Court, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern study/office
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Elm Court

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

5. An empty wall can offer a handy and stylish space for some wall shelves – this demonstration is chic and trendy, and wonderfully useful

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. If you need somewhere to keep shoes in your entrance then you need to see this chic, sophisticated and handy example!

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Fraher and Findlay

Storage under stairs

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

7. Fancy yourself a DIYer? Grab some old crates and repurpose them as a stylish place to keep your domestic odds and ends

homify Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. If you don’t have a wardrobe you may find it difficult to store your garments. However, this trendy hanger will make you room look fabulous, while offering space for all your clothes

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. One table becomes four! This neat setup is perfect for saving space and offers somewhere to store tables without needing them all out at once

Bauhaus Design, Connox Connox Living roomSide tables & trays
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

10. This pantry is a little different. Folding out it reveals a cylindrical interior, with plenty of organised areas for your food

The Cupboard Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

The Cupboard

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

11. A stylish console table, this timber item would look perfect in a dining room or living space and is sure to enhance the room tenfold

3.5 Cupboard Essenza Legno Eclectic style living room
Essenza Legno

3.5 Cupboard

Essenza Legno
Essenza Legno
Essenza Legno

12. This matching set of industrial accessories looks perfectly coordinated and offers a range of storage space for all your essentials

Industrial Square Coffee Table from our Urban Chic Range Big Blu Furniture Living roomSide tables & trays
Big Blu Furniture

Industrial Square Coffee Table from our Urban Chic Range

Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture

13. Keep your timber piled high in this rustic yet chic open shelf system

French Shabby Chic Living Room Katie Malik Interiors Modern living room french shabby chic
Katie Malik Interiors

French Shabby Chic Living Room

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

14. Within this micro loft, the designers have worked with the under-stair space to provide a range of areas to keep domestic miscellany

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

15. This smart shelving has been built into a wall, which is then illuminated to add interest and practicality to the room

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
apartment V-21

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

If you’d like to learn more about decorating your home, we recommend our other Ideabook: 8 simple steps to make your home gorgeously neutral

A sleek and simple apartment
Which storage solution is your favourite? Add your selection below!

