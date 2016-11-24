A comfortable family home built for modern life

There might have been a time when contrasting design styles simply weren't mixed together, for fear of creating a home that didn't feel cohesive or well thought out. But those days are long gone, as this incredible home will prove to you today! The architects in charge must have been given a brief to create something with nuances of rustic styling, which would work with a brazenly modern interior and we think the directive has been fulfilled, in spades! Just wait until you see inside this gorgeous home too, as you won't believe your eyes!
With built-in columns, a traditional shape and gorgeous red tiles on the roof, this modern home has some super elegant rustic touches that make it really stand out, but look to the left and you'll see a terrace that adds so much character that once you've seen it, you can't forget it!
Wow. Don't you just adore this terrace? With aged columns and beautiful rustic wicker furniture, it has such a homely vibe that we can imagine many hours being spent out here, just enjoying the view of the garden, whatever the weather, thanks to the tiled roof!
The outside of this home definitely has a modern flavour to it, but it's the interior where it really comes alive! This kitchen/dining room makes no bones about the contemporary style that is driving it and we love the combination of a sleek white kitchen with a bold red dining furniture set!
When casual family dining isn't on the cards, there is this stunning dining room to use and just look at that unapologetically eye-catching modern glass table! With dark walls, the contrast here is so beautiful but also austere and authoritative. The wood flooring really helps to soften everything up a little.
A white suite, bright red rug and attention-grabbing artwork all have a key role to play in the creation of this thoroughly modern living room! We are really enjoying the contrast of the rustic exterior and modern interior here, as every room keeps you guessing!
How's this for the ultimate teen's room? Bold, daring colours have been added here in chunky slices that really dictate how the room feels and gives such a good indication as to how important [personal style choices are to the residents here. This is a no-holds-barred experimental home!
While other bedrooms in this home have been finished with bold colours and built-in storage, this main suite has been kept beautifully simple, which brings us back around to a more rustic feel again. The neutral colours really help to create a more traditional space here!
We have to say that we find this entrance so beautiful! Naturally warm and inviting, thanks to all the natural wood in here, there is a real meeting of styles. You can see that modern and rustic design have been brought together from the outside in and there are identifiable areas where they split and one becomes dominant. The skill it must have taken to orchestrate such a design is immense!
This house already looks perfect for any event, but with a swimming pool in the garden, it's ideal for summer parties! We don't think you'd expect a house like this one to go without a pool, but this style is bordering on classical, and with natural stone surrounding it, the rustic feel is back with a bang!
Just when you thought this incredible home couldn't get any better, you discover that there is a games room. Complete with bar, dining table and chill out sofa zone, the rustic feel has been kept alive in here thanks to exposed beams and aged furniture. We didn't think it was possible for one home to actually have it all, but this one has, without a shadow of a doubt!
