The little white home you'll fall in love with

When you think of quaint country cottages, what springs to mind? Pretty floral wallpaper? Vintage-style kitchen accessories? Shabby-chic styling? Well in the case of today's project, you'd be 100% right to think of ALL those things! Curated by a talented interior designer, this home spans little more than 50 square metres, yet is chock full of gorgeous country styling, cute details and demonstrates that even the smallest of homes can be opened up a little more! Get ready to be inspired to head to the country, as this cottage is an absolute dream!
Didn't we tell you that this is one amazing little cottage? While the shabby-chic dining area is nothing short of adorable, with a traditional farmhouse table and chairs set, it's that mezzanine that grabs all the attention, isn't it? With high ceilings, it makes sense to build up for extra rooms and it looks like such a pretty space!
When nobody is coming to stay, we can picture this being a lovely private reading den, but in the event of unexpected visitors, it's always nice to have somewhere for them to sleep and this small but cosy and pretty upper floor would be ideal. We could even imagine children being happy to have this as their room!
We told you there would be floral wallpaper and here it is, in the master bedroom! With neutral finishes and natural materials everywhere, the delicate design on the feature wall remains understated and gentle and offers a delightful backdrop to the small desk set up in the corner. Dreamy!
A Shaker-style kitchen! It doesn't matter that the room is small, as the white cabinets don't drown out any space and there is plenty of room for handy storage here, all behind a sliding door! Simplicity is key here, as too much pattern and the rooms will look busy and claustrophobic and not enough could make a space feel sterile. The pastel checks of the wallpaper in this kitchen are the perfect balance!
We said that simplicity is key, so how's this for a pretty little living room? With a corner sofa in place to make the most of every available inch of room, pared back wall shelves and a small coffee table really complete the area nicely and don't encroach on any of the natural walkways that lead through to the kitchen. Lovely!
Have you noticed how light every area of this home looks? Thanks to an all-white decorating scheme, the natural light that enters bounces around and keeps everywhere, including this stunning bathroom, feeling fresh. We love the use of traditional suite items and hardware here, as they are so in-keeping with the cottage styling and just look at the shower in the background, with a pretty tiled enclosure. Heaven!
This plan helps you to understand exactly how small this home really is and how clever the interior design is. Every inch counts in a property like this one, yet as you walk around, it feels far bigger than its true dimensions. We think this will have inspired some of you with small homes that feel a little cramped!
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Happiness delivered in a small packaged home.