A sleek and simple apartment

The bathroom is tiny, but it has all the soft comforts of a hotel-style bathroom. Small bathrooms often feel pokey and claustrophobic with the standard old furnishings. So instead we have a more modern set up with a small, translucent glass shower room and a top-mounted washbasin. Both help create a light, streamlined modern look to the room. The large frameless mirror and soft brown ceramics are the perfect final touch.

If you love the neutral colour scheme in this home, have a look at 8 simple steps to make your home gorgeously neutral.