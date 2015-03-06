homify 360º: The Bothy, Scotland

It’s easy to pick out the parts of the building that are new additions to the old structure. The fresh, modern wood contrasts strongly with the original stonework, which, though rosy and clean, clearly originated at a different point in time. And yet the inconsistency in materials used is not jarring; the wood used, though contemporary, is still in keeping with the rustic style of the house, and fits in perfectly in the surrounding countryside. Using identical slates across the roofs of both the old and new parts also helps to ensure that the effect is one of cohesion rather than disjointedness.