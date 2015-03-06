Your browser is out-of-date.

homify 360º: The Bothy, Scotland

Homify HK Homify HK
The Bothy, Architects Scotland Ltd Architects Scotland Ltd Modern style bedroom
Architects Scotland Ltd. is a firm with a particular knack for restoring and renovating period homes. Many of the company’s past projects are worth a look, capturing as they do that special magic that comes with seeing something old made new again. In the case of The Bothy, this is combined with another trick: turning nothing (or next to nothing) into something. The nothing in question was a tiny hut in the Scottish countryside, and the something is the beautiful home the architects transformed it into. Here’s how it turned out.

​A consistent exterior

Rear Elevation Architects Scotland Ltd Country style houses
Rear Elevation

It’s easy to pick out the parts of the building that are new additions to the old structure. The fresh, modern wood contrasts strongly with the original stonework, which, though rosy and clean, clearly originated at a different point in time. And yet the inconsistency in materials used is not jarring; the wood used, though contemporary, is still in keeping with the rustic style of the house, and fits in perfectly in the surrounding countryside. Using identical slates across the roofs of both the old and new parts also helps to ensure that the effect is one of cohesion rather than disjointedness.

​Vintage style outdoor lighting

Walls Architects Scotland Ltd Country style walls & floors
Walls

Old-fashioned lamps like this one provide the most appropriate light source for this home, where the traditional influence is so important.

​Traditional doors

Entrance Porch / Green Oak Architects Scotland Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Entrance Porch / Green Oak

The exterior doors are simple and traditional, painted in a beautiful shade of blue-gray that adds character without being ostentatious.

​A kitchen with an edge of the contemporary

Kitchen Architects Scotland Ltd Modern kitchen
Kitchen

Just like the outside of the house, the inside largely stays true to its traditional roots but also features a few elements of modern design here and there to sharpen things up a bit. Most noticeably, the bright lemon and lime coloured tiles behind the worktop stand out very clearly in a space where most of the furniture is very classic in its design. The overhead lighting design is also very much of the here and now.

Kitchen / Dining Architects Scotland Ltd Modern houses
Kitchen / Dining

Seen from this angle, the kitchen still appears almost timelessly classic in its style, mostly due to the extensive use of wood. The flat electric hob, however, acts as a clear indicator of the contemporary nature of the room.

​The hallway

Corridor Architects Scotland Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Corridor

Out in the hallway, we see a continuation of the same muted tones and simple, quality furniture we’ve already witnessed in the kitchen.

​The first bedroom

Bedroom Architects Scotland Ltd Modern style bedroom
Bedroom

Still on the ground floor, this bedroom has the potential to soak up plenty of light thanks to the enormous window that reaches from the floor nearly all the way up to the ceiling. The other striking feature of this room is, of course, that very special headboard, which is highly unusual in size, design and pattern.

​The second bedroom

Bedroom Architects Scotland Ltd Classic style bedroom
Bedroom

Up on the first floor, the idyllically countrified theme continues, with twee floral prints and pretty but simple furniture that slot in quite neatly to the style maintained throughout the house.

​The balcony windows

Balcony Windows Architects Scotland Ltd Modern windows & doors
Balcony Windows

This is probably one of the most original upgrades to the property. Not only do these windows in the roof let in tons of sunlight, they also open in a manner that allows a person to safely lean out of them, with a barrier at the side meeting the bottom windowpane to form a truncated balcony.

​Humble beginnings

Prior elevation Architects Scotland Ltd
Prior elevation

And, finally, this is how The Bothy started life. How far it has come since then!

