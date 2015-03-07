homify 360º: Visions Haus, Switzerland

Visions Haus is a guest house and retreat tucked away in the Alps, where visitors have the chance to participate in various relaxation workshops or simply recharge their batteries. For those of us who are unlikely ever to end up there, taking a virtual walk around the house is still a worthwhile endeavour. It’s a building that has, at the heart of its being, the aim of promoting comfort and relaxation in multiple different ways throughout all its rooms. With that in mind, this could well be just the place to look for inspiration if you’re hoping to make your own home more chill-out friendly.