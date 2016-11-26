A couple's perfect wedding present home

Today on homify we’re heading to the island nation of Japan to check out a truly intriguing and stylish feature dwelling. Boasting an open plan interior and a sense of continuity between the interior and exterior, this house is sure to impress, as it blurs the distinction between the structure and its gardens. Built for a couple on their wedding day, this structure holds more than simply its more perfunctory objectives. It’s awash with memories, and is a foundation for the pair to build their life and their family. For this reason it is modern, versatile and practically designed to suit a changeable set of needs and demands.

Natural, neutral and easy-going, the sophisticated residence also takes into account the climate that it is situated within. Light and airy, the connectivity with the exterior helps fill the interior with a fresh and renewed ambience. Fantastically modern, the home also embraces traditional Japanese methods of construction, such as shoji screens and Zen-inspired landscaping.

If this property has piqued your interest, come with us and take a tour below…