6 bungalows that everyone can build

Homes come in many different shapes and sizes, but more often than not they all embrace a sense of familial cosiness and warmth. Whether you prefer traditionally snug properties with overstuffed couches and beds, or minimalist dwellings with a ‘less is more’ approach, the majority of domiciles boast an element of comfort and relaxation.

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 6 of our favourite timber bungalows. Traditionally small and rather cramped, bungalows now come in a range of striking designs and sizes. We’ll be checking our top holiday house picks, which come replete with simple construction, typical layouts and modest yet alluring facades. Ready to plan your next holiday? Read on below…