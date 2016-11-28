6 bungalows that everyone can build

Homes come in many different shapes and sizes, but more often than not they all embrace a sense of familial cosiness and warmth. Whether you prefer traditionally snug properties with overstuffed couches and beds, or minimalist dwellings with a ‘less is more’ approach, the majority of domiciles boast an element of comfort and relaxation.
Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 6 of our favourite timber bungalows. Traditionally small and rather cramped, bungalows now come in a range of striking designs and sizes. We’ll be checking our top holiday house picks, which come replete with simple construction, typical layouts and modest yet alluring facades. Ready to plan your next holiday? Read on below…
Our first holiday bungalow is as pretty as a picture with its timber-clad exterior, simple window shutters and magically modest aesthetic. Timber is one of the most popular building materials, and works beautifully when utilised for cabin-esque construction. Blending nature with practicality, this is a sustainable, stylish and enticing abode.
Next up, we take a peek at a an enchanting and remarkable bungalow. The perfect escape from a hectic city life, this white timber bungalow is replete with large floor to ceiling windows, and a characterful gable roof.
Set high up off of the ground, the dwelling sits on stilts and boasts a piled foundation to keep it light and airy inside. Tremendously alluring, this bungalow ticks all of the boxes for a perfect getaway.
This cute bungalow box looks rather compact, but definitely fits the bill. With a small front patio, a pad foundation, and an adorable gable roof, this mini abode is sure to impress and delight.
The lighting around the front of the dwelling ensures it feels welcoming, with the amber illumination coordinating perfectly against the dark timber fascia.
Much larger than the rest of our bungalows, this is definitely a property that you could reside within, rather than simply visit. Ideal for all four seasons, this holiday cottage is convenience and boasts plenty of space to entertain. The architects have opted for a reddish timber exterior, which works nicely with its surrounding landscape and scenery, ensuring it exists in harmony with the environment.
For those that like something a little different, this bungalow is certainly the one you've been looking for. Simple enough with a skillion roof, dark timber cladding and small front patio, the residence is characterful and charming.
Large windows invite light inside, while holiday seekers will enjoy the sliding doors that open up to offer a perfect space to entertain friends.
Finally, this straw bale house is definitely a wonderfully green option. These dwelling utilise the naturally insulating properties of sustainable straw to create homes that require less energy to heat and cool. Although not complete, we're sure this property is going to look mighty cosy and inviting once finished!
