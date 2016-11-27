10 of the best clothes storage solutions you'll ever see

The storage of clothes is often a tricky and somewhat difficult challenge in the home. Of course we all want that opulent walk-in robe, but often have to contend with something a little less lavish. If you are looking for some inspiration or a few ideas, we’re here to help!
Today on homify we’re counting down some of the best storage solutions we’ve seen! From lavish and luxurious dressing rooms to simple exterior hanging rails there are plenty of options that are sure to inspire your home’s garment storage. We’ve gathered our top 10 picks, which range in size, style and budget. Are you interested? Come with us and see if any of our favourites are yours too…
The first robe we are looking at is clad with a dark reflective mirror, which helps the room to feel spacious and open, while also evoking a sense of class and allure.
In this dressing room we see a gorgeous setup that would suit anyone who loves and cares for his or her clothes. Mirrored doors help open up the space, while a luxury armchair is ideal for resting and getting ready.
Simple, stylish and ultra chic, this elegant timber clothes rail is ideal for plotting your next outfit, or for storing regularly worn items.
The designers of this neat under-stair system have wonderfully utilised the space to make the most of what would normally be an unused area. This would be ideal as a clothes or robe area, with shelving and rails offering a range of garment storage options.
Suspended from the ceiling, this copper clothes hanger is perfect for those without enough closet space. Hang your seasonal picks from here, or load it up with your accessories.
If you are missing a dedicated space to store your clothing, you might want to consider a clothing rack. This example is chic and contemporary—a far cry from your basic clothes rail setup, and sure to enhance your space.
This dressing room is kitted out with luxury timber shelving, large mirrors, and plenty of space to keep everything. Plus, it also has wonderful mood lighting, which makes it an alluring and charming space to get ready, plan outfits and store your essentials.
With a space for absolutely everything, this clothing storage solution ticks all the boxes. Engaging, stylish and practical, the open shelves are easily accessible and perfect for keeping more than simply garments.
One of my personal favourites, this contemporary walk-in robe is seriously chic, and juxtaposes modernity alongside its heritage architecture.
A typical robe seen in many different room designs, this one is slightly different and a dash more chic! Long timber handles open up each door, while the white joinery is perfectly sized and seamless.
