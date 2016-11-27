Your browser is out-of-date.

10 of the best clothes storage solutions you'll ever see

press profile homify
Спальня с прозрачной гардеробной, ZE|Workroom studio ZE|Workroom studio Scandinavian style dressing room
The storage of clothes is often a tricky and somewhat difficult challenge in the home. Of course we all want that opulent walk-in robe, but often have to contend with something a little less lavish. If you are looking for some inspiration or a few ideas, we’re here to help!

Today on homify we’re counting down some of the best storage solutions we’ve seen! From lavish and luxurious dressing rooms to simple exterior hanging rails there are plenty of options that are sure to inspire your home’s garment storage. We’ve gathered our top 10 picks, which range in size, style and budget. Are you interested? Come with us and see if any of our favourites are yours too…

1. Mirrored magic

Ultra gloss chocolate bedroom suite Urban Myth Modern style bedroom
The first robe we are looking at is clad with a dark reflective mirror, which helps the room to feel spacious and open, while also evoking a sense of class and allure. 

2. Perfectly princess-like

Master Dressing Room homify Modern dressing room
In this dressing room we see a gorgeous setup that would suit anyone who loves and cares for his or her clothes. Mirrored doors help open up the space, while a luxury armchair is ideal for resting and getting ready.

3. Simple sophistication

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
Simple, stylish and ultra chic, this elegant timber clothes rail is ideal for plotting your next outfit, or for storing regularly worn items.

4. The space-saver

Trüggelmann, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Dressing room Storage Engineered Wood Multicolored
The designers of this neat under-stair system have wonderfully utilised the space to make the most of what would normally be an unused area. This would be ideal as a clothes or robe area, with shelving and rails offering a range of garment storage options.

5. Helpful hangers

Möbel, Calvill Calvill Dressing room Storage Copper/Bronze/Brass
Suspended from the ceiling, this copper clothes hanger is perfect for those without enough closet space. Hang your seasonal picks from here, or load it up with your accessories. 

6. When you don't have a robe…

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
If you are missing a dedicated space to store your clothing, you might want to consider a clothing rack. This example is chic and contemporary—a far cry from your basic clothes rail setup, and sure to enhance your space. 

7. The perfect lighting

пос. Вартемяги, HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров HOMEFORM Студия интерьеров Country style dressing room
This dressing room is kitted out with luxury timber shelving, large mirrors, and plenty of space to keep everything. Plus, it also has wonderful mood lighting, which makes it an alluring and charming space to get ready, plan outfits and store your essentials. 

8. Spacious and inviting

大晴設計 - 微莊園 大晴設計有限公司 Country style dressing room
大晴設計—微莊園

With a space for absolutely everything, this clothing storage solution ticks all the boxes. Engaging, stylish and practical, the open shelves are easily accessible and perfect for keeping more than simply garments. 

9. Contemporary and alluring

Спальня с прозрачной гардеробной, ZE|Workroom studio ZE|Workroom studio Scandinavian style dressing room
One of my personal favourites, this contemporary walk-in robe is seriously chic, and juxtaposes modernity alongside its heritage architecture.

10. The crowd-pleaser

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style dressing room
A typical robe seen in many different room designs, this one is slightly different and a dash more chic! Long timber handles open up each door, while the white joinery is perfectly sized and seamless. 

Did you take a liking to any of these closet options? If you'd like to keep reading we recommend: Dressing rooms for small spaces

Prefab houses: 7 things you need to know before buying yours
Which closet option is your favourite? Leave the number below!

