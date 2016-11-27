10 of the best clothes storage solutions you'll ever see

The storage of clothes is often a tricky and somewhat difficult challenge in the home. Of course we all want that opulent walk-in robe, but often have to contend with something a little less lavish. If you are looking for some inspiration or a few ideas, we’re here to help!

Today on homify we’re counting down some of the best storage solutions we’ve seen! From lavish and luxurious dressing rooms to simple exterior hanging rails there are plenty of options that are sure to inspire your home’s garment storage. We’ve gathered our top 10 picks, which range in size, style and budget. Are you interested? Come with us and see if any of our favourites are yours too…