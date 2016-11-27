9 simple ways to save money in your apartment

Does checking the mailbox for your monthly bills fill you with dread? Do you need a little extra cash for a family holiday, or gift for a loved one? With the cost of living at an all-time high, there has never been a better time to save money and reduce your overall household expenditure. If you reside in an apartment (or a house) we’ve got a few tips to get you started. Whether you’re a family, couple, housemates or single, there are plenty of things you can do that will reduce your costs, save you money, and in turn lower your stress levels.

Interested? Read on below and check out our 9 money-saving tips for apartment living. From switching your light bulbs to eating dinner at home more often, these hints are simple, and most of all practically attainable.