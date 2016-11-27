9 simple ways to save money in your apartment

Does checking the mailbox for your monthly bills fill you with dread? Do you need a little extra cash for a family holiday, or gift for a loved one? With the cost of living at an all-time high, there has never been a better time to save money and reduce your overall household expenditure. If you reside in an apartment (or a house) we’ve got a few tips to get you started. Whether you’re a family, couple, housemates or single, there are plenty of things you can do that will reduce your costs, save you money, and in turn lower your stress levels.
Interested? Read on below and check out our 9 money-saving tips for apartment living. From switching your light bulbs to eating dinner at home more often, these hints are simple, and most of all practically attainable.
At night we generally tend to keep the air-conditioner at full strength, but a better option is choosing light weight bedding, and turning down your a/c to fan mode to save money and induce a better, more comfortable night's rest.
Eating at restaurants is a common money waster. Sure, we all need that take-out every so often, but do you really need it as much as you buy it? Cook yourself healthy meals in your own kitchen and save a tonne of money in the long run!
Old appliances can often be real energy zappers. Invest in new, power-saving appliances (look for a star rating) and save yourself some money, while helping out the environment as well.
Installing low-flow faucets and fittings can save you a huge amount on your water bill. Sure you might want a powerful shower, but do you really need that strength in your kitchen sink or bathroom basins?
Keeping your curtains closed, internal doors open and windows closed during the day will stop hot air from entering your home, and assist in keeping it cooler. This will help reduce the amount you need to rely on your air-conditioner, and save you money in the long run.
Try plugging all of your devices into a power strip and when you aren't using it (in the daytime or while you sleep) pull it out of the wall.
Interior designers know that your light fittings can be chosen to emulate a certain mood or desired aura. Gone are the days of fluorescent lights in an uninviting blue hue, these days energy-saving bulbs can be purchased in a range of different colours and shades, and LEDs will greatly reduce your electricity bill!
If you are out of the house a lot, at work, or simply don't want to have to worry about what you are spending on your cooling, then a programmable thermostat might work well for you. In an apartment, you can program it turn off when not required, and back on just before you get home—keeping you cool, and in charge of your usage.
