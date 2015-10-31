6 ideas for a unique and fun kids' playroom

Playrooms are at the centre of your child's comfort and enjoyment. They offer a space that is more than simply an area to play, but instead a room to take ownership over, and a place to call their own. Playrooms, and rumpus spaces require smart decoration and design in order to achieve a welcoming, enjoyable, and enticing place. Simply placing all of the child's toys into one particular space isn't the key, instead you should try to think of a theme to follow, be it nautical, retro, calming, or funky, there are numerous styles and design that will look fabulous. If you want to create a unique and fun playroom, you need to stick to some essentials. Feature walls, technology, and even the colour of the space can hugely impact the overall originality of your playroom.
If you would like a few tips, and some handy examples, peruse the following list of 6 ideas for a unique and fun playroom. Not only will you develop a stylish and sophisticated room, you will provide your children with memories for life!
One of the easiest and simplest ways to brighten and enliven a playroom is with a feature wall. Not only will a feature wall set your child’s playroom apart from the rest, it is an excellently fun undertaking.
First, you will want to consider how to you are going to decorate the feature wall. Is it a wall of colour, pattern or even textures? If you choose to paint the wall, you should involve your child so they are able to take ownership of the space, and enjoy the process as well. Choose a vivid hue for a bright and energetic room, or a pastel for a softer ambience.
You can also consider painting a mural in the room, this can take time but would be wonderfully original. If painting is a little too difficult, there are numerous patterns and murals available that can be bought an affixed to the space.
If you are feeling adventurous, consider different textures in the space. Perhaps faux furs, or even lights can make a wall ultra-original, and very exciting.
Who doesn’t remember the fun of a bean bag? These ultra-comfy chairs are a perfect invention for a unique child’s playroom, and can provide a space that is multi-purpose and low maintenance. Ideal for reading, snuggling, playing, or simply watching a movie, a bean bag is a great and comfy choice.
To minimise the risk of a bean bag exploding, and leaving static white polystyrene balls throughout your home, choose a good quality brand, with strop seams, zips, and a tough fabric. Choose a shape that suits the space, such as a more formal structured form for a neat and tidy space, or the traditional egg shape for a casual ambience.
When we think of creating a unique playroom, colour is often one of the first things that comes to mind Colour is super individual, and allows the occupant the ability to create their ultimate ambience and atmosphere. So where to start, and what colour is the right colour? Essentially, you will want to pick a theme for your playroom, and stick to it! If you choose a nautical vibe, then hues such as bright white, blue, and red will work perfectly. These can be accentuated with black contrasts, and striped patterns.
In this case, a blue and white striped wallpaper would work wonderfully. However if you choose a few simple colours to work as a theme, you should be okay to use one of these for the walls. As a general rule, it is usually better to pick a light tone for the walls, and brighter accent furniture and accessories. If you are very keen to use a bright colour, perhaps implement it as a feature on only one wall. Employing a darker colour for all four walls can make a space seem smaller and closed-in, so if you’re working with a compact area, choose a light and spacious hue. If you need help choosing some stylish designs, consider consulting with an interior designer to get some handy tips and tricks.
Desks are very important for little one’s it allows them to have a space to get creative and write, draw, or create. Choose a writing desk that evokes a sense of uniqueness and you will inspire them to be the same.
There are many different styles, sizes, and options available. Consider a larger space if you want them to have room for a friend or sibling, and pick a material that is hardwearing. Timber looks fabulous, but can often soak up stains, especially if they are playing with inks, and other art supplies. Melamine or another low-maintenance surface is usually a good choice, lasting a long time, and offering many years of easy care fun.
Storage is possibly the most important thing to consider within a child’s playroom. Keeping everything in order, and functional can be a tricky yet highly important task. Providing good storage helps to teach your children to organise themselves, and take ownership of ta space. It will also hopefully reduce the amount of cleaning you have to do.
Think wall hanging baskets, shelves, and plenty of storage containers for the little bits and pieces. If you incorporate good storage in the beginning stages of planning a unique child’s playroom, you will undoubtedly create a functional and stylishly original room
Media rooms provide entertainment, education, as well as offering a space to rest and chill out for after a busy day. The first thing you need is a big television. Consider a flatscreen mounted onto a wall, and surrounded by clever bespoke joinery.
Additionally, you will possibly want to consider a projector screen that can be less expensive and offer a huge movie experience. Other items to consider are game consoles, which will keep the kids busy for hours, DVD players, music systems, and other audio equipment.
