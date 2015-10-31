6 ideas for a unique and fun kids' playroom

One of the easiest and simplest ways to brighten and enliven a playroom is with a feature wall. Not only will a feature wall set your child’s playroom apart from the rest, it is an excellently fun undertaking.

First, you will want to consider how to you are going to decorate the feature wall. Is it a wall of colour, pattern or even textures? If you choose to paint the wall, you should involve your child so they are able to take ownership of the space, and enjoy the process as well. Choose a vivid hue for a bright and energetic room, or a pastel for a softer ambience.

You can also consider painting a mural in the room, this can take time but would be wonderfully original. If painting is a little too difficult, there are numerous patterns and murals available that can be bought an affixed to the space.

If you are feeling adventurous, consider different textures in the space. Perhaps faux furs, or even lights can make a wall ultra-original, and very exciting.