The makeover of a teenager's 13m² bedroom

The teenage years are a magical time when children are busy finding their way towards adulthood. This is the time when their personalities and sense of expression take precedence over everything else. Accordingly, it is important to create a space where your brooding yet lovable teenager gets to tell his or her story in the most effective manner. So take a look at this amazing before & after tour where a dull 13m² room was transformed into a veritable fantasy space! Credit for the refreshing change goes to the interior architects at Auraprojekt.
The room was submerged in chaos, thanks to the bulky furniture that lined an entire wall with its drab presence. The outdated laminate furniture has a television wedged in between its two cabinets, while lots of things were stuffed above and below the space.
The posters, blue blinds and old yellowing walls were all mismatched. The ill-fitting set of shelves also looked like it could use a better nook, and the lamp on top appeared to be a random addition.
The room before was seriously dark and dingy, which was sure to have a negative and gloomy impact on the overall mood of the teenage resident. The plants also seemed to be withering due to inadequate natural light.
The teenager's imagination could hardly have been stimulated with these uninspiring pieces cluttering up the room. Furthermore, there was no proper space for dressing up, storage and other functions.
The room now has a blue theme with decidedly futuristic vibes. The entire space enjoyed a major overhaul, with a mirrored ceiling and zany lights. The almost sci-fi theme is livened up with a bright blue palette, while the study table has been given a diagonal setting and a white hue so that the space looks more open.
The spotlights on the ceiling gridwork, as well as the artistic monogrammed wall and cool niches for shelves make a defining statement of structured style.
Apart from the razor-sharp design of the ceiling, mirrors have also been used on either side of the television, creating an interesting and dramatic look. The white furniture and blue couch blend in well with the elements of this corner.
Grey and black have also been used to define the beautiful fluid blue and white scheme, so there is a strong structure apparent in the overall styling of the space. The varied shades of blue and the geometric lines of the furniture are tied in with grey and black borders.
