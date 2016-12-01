Modern family living: a chic and simple home

Today we’re heading to the luxurious beachside locale of Estoril to check out a modern home with a colourful twist. This dwelling, planned and conceived by Lavradio Design has everything you could possibly want in an updated abode. Balanced, united and harmonious, the residence takes contemporary furnishings and juxtaposes them against the structure’s unique heritage touches.
Pairing both patterns and colours has allowed the designers to produce an engaging and stimulating experience. Bold, dramatic and most importantly fun, this daring home lets us experience a sense of old-world glamour, paired with enduring contemporary fixture and finishes.
If you’re planning your own domestic renovation, and would like to glean a few tips or tricks, we recommend checking out this home below, which bursts with zesty inspirational ideas and possibilities. Let’s take a peek inside…
First up we enter the living room. This gorgeous space is replete with a host of different features and furniture, with different eras contributing to the overall sense of uniqueness and originality. It is here that we first see the different patterns and colours employed, with striking throw cushions coordinated against the antique rug.
The decorative style is a stunning array of personalised pieces, with the collocation of furniture thoughtfully addressed and curated, producing a desirable aesthetic and ambience.
Simply one of our favourite dining spaces on homify, this impressive eating area is bold, daring and ticks all of the stylistic boxes. Coming from the living room, we're surprised by the change in theme, bursting into a bright room of blue, with a symmetrical scheme in stark contrast to the previous asymmetry in the lounge.
The warm timber works beautifully against the cool blue hues, while the simple yet sumptuous upholstered chairs are inviting and alluring.
Remarkably, the decorative style changes once again in the bathroom. Here the walls are papered with a sleek geometric finish, which is subtly grey, yet eye-catching at the same time.
Despite the compact size of this toilet, the large almost floor-to-ceiling mirror helps lengthen the perceived space within the room, enhancing its sense of openness.
As we continue our journey through this intriguing and exciting home we enter the informal dining space. Situated within the kitchen, this area utilises a textured concrete wall finish to add an industrial aesthetic, and plays it off against the warm and soft timber floor.
The interior designers worked painstakingly to create a cooking area that is both spacious and usable, while still replete with a range of storage options. The actual kitchen is situated against one single wall, while other appliances, and a wall of joinery is located adjacent. Crisp and fitting free, the joinery is a sleek white hue on one wall, with the main cooking space a combination of grey and white.
Additionally, and to add to the patterned nature of this home, we see the combination flooring. Practical and usable, the main kitchen employs tiles, while the timber is continued in the dining area.
Home offices are often tricky to design; yet this neat and organised workspace definitely offers up a wonderfully usable option. Tucked in to a nook in the wall, the desk is built-in and offers a patterned internal wall of hexagons. To the right there is also an inbuilt seat to rest, relax, hang out or read a good book on a cosy evening.
The bathroom certainly doesn't disappoint! With a tranquil and serene ambience, the room utilises a crisp white colour scheme with elements of light sky blue to punctuate the space and add a clean aesthetic. The floor is once again patterned in interesting tiles, which ensure continuity throughout the dwelling.
In the master bedroom we are instantly enthralled by the inviting and alluring nature of the decorations and style. The bed linen is gorgeously thick and cosy, while the large artwork above the bed adds interest and glamour to the space.
Last, but certainly not least, we head into the children's room to take a peek at the whimsical design and decoration. Boasting a handy bunk bed for sleepovers and guests, as well as a small and simple workspace this area is definitely practical. However, it is the cohesive colour scheme that really enthralls. The wallpaper is charming and engaging, with plenty of accessories that look delightfully cheery and enjoyable.
What did you think of this modern house of colours? If you'd like to tour another property, we think you'll like: A light and bright apartment for you to copy