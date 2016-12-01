Modern family living: a chic and simple home

Today we’re heading to the luxurious beachside locale of Estoril to check out a modern home with a colourful twist. This dwelling, planned and conceived by Lavradio Design has everything you could possibly want in an updated abode. Balanced, united and harmonious, the residence takes contemporary furnishings and juxtaposes them against the structure’s unique heritage touches.

Pairing both patterns and colours has allowed the designers to produce an engaging and stimulating experience. Bold, dramatic and most importantly fun, this daring home lets us experience a sense of old-world glamour, paired with enduring contemporary fixture and finishes.

If you’re planning your own domestic renovation, and would like to glean a few tips or tricks, we recommend checking out this home below, which bursts with zesty inspirational ideas and possibilities. Let’s take a peek inside…