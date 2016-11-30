12 ways to brighten your small home with accent colours

Is your home dark, dull or dreary? Is it lacking a certain something that would really assist in it feeling bright and welcoming? Small homes are notorious for lacking light, and since they are compact in size, this often creates a sense of unwelcoming bleakness.

We’re here to change all of that with our 12 simple ways to brighten your small home. How will we achieve this you might ask? The solution lies in the implementation and employment of accent colours. These colours needn’t be the brightest, but they will draw attention away from an undesirable aesthetic, producing a far more inviting and exciting aesthetic.

Read on below to learn more about these 12 tips, and get started brightening your home today!