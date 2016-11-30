Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ways to brighten your small home with accent colours

Living Room, Pixers Pixers Scandinavian style living room Turquoise
Is your home dark, dull or dreary? Is it lacking a certain something that would really assist in it feeling bright and welcoming? Small homes are notorious for lacking light, and since they are compact in size, this often creates a sense of unwelcoming bleakness. 

We’re here to change all of that with our 12 simple ways to brighten your small home. How will we achieve this you might ask? The solution lies in the implementation and employment of accent colours. These colours needn’t be the brightest, but they will draw attention away from an undesirable aesthetic, producing a far more inviting and exciting aesthetic.

Read on below to learn more about these 12 tips, and get started brightening your home today!

1. Brighten your home and improve its ambience with a feature wall. This muted green example is timeless, chic and works beautifully in this compact space

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Focus on employing a cohesive theme by adding bright hues along with more dramatic darker shades

Décoration d'une pièce à vivre, Violaine Denis Violaine Denis Modern living room
Violaine Denis

Violaine Denis
Violaine Denis
Violaine Denis

3. Take your cues from this next example! Your books can be an easy to achieve eye-catcher if you arrange them according to colour

Geometric Pixers Modern living room Multicolored geometry,wall mural,wallpaper,posters,poster,poster
Pixers

Geometric

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

4. Pick a bright ottoman to steal the scene in your compact living room, and pair it with a colourful item of furniture for added dramatic effect!

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

5. There are plenty of options in this next setup. Opt for a feature wall, or stay simple and add accents with your choice of throw cushion

Ombre Pixers Scandinavian style living room Turquoise ombre,wall mural,watercolor,blue,wallpaper
Pixers

Ombre

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

6. This contrasting room is ultra-compact and yet still packs an interesting punch of coordinating colours

Дизайн интерьера квартиры однушки, INTERIERIUM INTERIERIUM Minimalist kitchen
INTERIERIUM

INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM

7. In this bathroom the flooring has been added to evoke a sense of chic style, while the tiles are attention-grabbing and bright!

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style bathroom
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

8. Adding an accent can be as simple as painting a section of your wall… as you can see in this all white kitchen

El vacío amoblado, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style kitchen
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

9. Bright and unique furniture never goes out of fashion. This colourful desk is all that is needed to brighten a dull home office or study

Kleine Schreibtische, Das rote Paket - Junges Design für Daheim Das rote Paket - Junges Design für Daheim Study/officeDesks Wood Yellow
Das rote Paket—Junges Design für Daheim

Das rote Paket - Junges Design für Daheim
Das rote Paket—Junges Design für Daheim
Das rote Paket - Junges Design für Daheim

10. Plants are among the easiest and simplest ways to add colour and life to your interior. Go for something easy care and long lasting, and add bright blooms if necessary

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Tropical style living room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

11. Accent hues don't need to be bright, as we see from this gorgeously muted yet still captivating example

., Muebles Capsir Muebles Capsir Scandinavian style bedroom
Muebles Capsir

Muebles Capsir
Muebles Capsir
Muebles Capsir

12. A trunk or bench at the end of the bed can help you add storage space to your home, while boosting its aesthetic impressiveness

Eton Mess ottoman Loaf BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Yellow ottoman,bedroom,velvet,yellow,storage
Loaf

Eton Mess ottoman

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

What is your favourite interior accent colour? Let us know below!

