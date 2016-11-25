8 gorgeous tiling ideas for small spaces

Tiling is great for small spaces. The financial outlay is relatively small and there is lots of room to get a little more playful than you might in a larger space. Your tiling project could even be a perfectly achievable DIY job too. But, as usual, it's crucial to get it right because it's oh so easy to overwhelm a little space and of course, removing tiles can be tricky to remove if you're not happy with the results. So, today we will present 8 tiling ideas for small spaces. We hope something here tickles your fancy!
Small rooms really benefit from a wall design that creates the illusion of depth. These herringbone tiles provide that and more. The overall shade is somewhat light and the darkest greys occupy just the smallest amount of space on the lower wall. This is a strong tile design that doesn't overwhelm the small space.
It can be tricky to integrate a tiled floor into an open plan living area. But with a design like this, you can have a tiled floor that really distinguishes between the different living areas. It's a rather lively design, but one that could easily be approached with more subtle shades.
This approach is perhaps the simplest and most popular of all. It's just a little strip of decorative tile running up the wall. This is perfect for those who want a really powerful decorative tile in a small space. Something like this could easily be installed across a shelf as well.
Shower room designs inevitably draw your attention to the wall and floor treatments. Here, the bathroom designers have taken advantage of this by using a graduating tile design that draws the eye forward and really dominates the space. It makes the shower area feel like a natural extension of the main walkway, gives the bathroom depth and makes it appear larger than it actually is.
It can be tricky to use lots of different colours in a small space. But if you feel the space can handle it, consider how well it works here. The plain geometric tiles are teamed with a larger area covered in neutral tiles of the same dimensions.
If you just love the soft country look, you might be considering tiles like this. They have a beautiful patchwork quality that looks very warm and cosy. This kind of intricate multicoloured tile design only really works if the furnishings are minimal.
It is often advised to keep things neutral in a small space, but a bold design can also add some much needed zest to a little room. These energetic floor tiles work within this little bathroom because they are monochromatic and the rest of the bathroom is incredibly neutral.
The intense shade of wall tiles can often work when installed as a half wall. This little turquoise area also works well because it strikes a beautiful contrast against the white grout and thick white borders.
It can be hard to integrate a small tiled feature into a larger room. But all you often need is some kind of linking material. Wood is often a good neutral choice. See how beautifully it connects this little tile wall with the rest of the room.
