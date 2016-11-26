A look inside 4 apartments from 4 cities

Today we'll go on a whirlwind tour of the world and soak up some multicultural flavour as we explore apartments in London, Barcelona, Ankara and Tokyo. Each home has been chosen for its ability to convey something about the spirit and history of the city. This appears in the old crumbling walls of a Barcelona dairy, the classic wainscoting on a London apartment and the inlaid tiles of a modern Turkish bathroom and more.

None of these homes are completely traditional. But they do reveal how modern architects are looking to integrate their respective ancient designs into modern forms. So, let's get started on our tour!