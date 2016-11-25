21 ideas for your home's entrance

An entrance hall is the first space visitors experience when they visit your home; reason enough to give this area priority! Many people decide to revamp their entrance hall with new colours, or tasteful touches such as a chandelier, table or chairs. Others opt to include ornaments, rugs, books and exotic memorabilia. How would you accomplish this? Well, imagine your hall is just a narrow corridor. Now imagine it is a larger sized welcoming room of its own. What ideas do you think would work? Today we 're offering 21 inspiring examples sure to make a memorable first impression!