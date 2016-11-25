Your browser is out-of-date.

21 ideas for your home's entrance

J. Utah—homify
Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors
An entrance hall is the first space visitors experience when they visit your home; reason enough to give this area priority! Many people decide to revamp their entrance hall with new colours, or tasteful touches such as a chandelier, table or chairs. Others opt to include ornaments, rugs, books and exotic memorabilia. How would you accomplish this? Well, imagine your hall is just a narrow corridor. Now imagine it is a larger sized welcoming room of its own. What ideas do you think would work? Today we 're offering 21 inspiring examples sure to make a memorable first impression!

1. Entrance with bespoke furniture and space-saving mirrored alcoves

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

2. Living area with a curved partition bedroom wall

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

You're probably going to need an architect to design and construct a curving wall like this.

3. Hall with wooden stairs and classic wall panels in white

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

Looking for more hallway ideas? We have them!

4. Separate your entrance from the kitchen using sliding doors

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

5. A bright and well-lit entry-corridor promoting space

Casa M - Latina, Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

Even more examples of stylish entrance halls can be found here.

6. A narrow corridor with false ceiling and lighting panels leads you effortlessly inside

PRIVATE APARTMENT_BO, cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

Note the elongated pictures on the wall stretching all the way down the corridor.

7. Integrating a hall and mini library with the kitchen

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

8. Frames and photographs for an artistic theme

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

9. Sectioned smart entry with coat rack and lower cupboard

house#01, andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto

andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto

10. Classical-modern entrance combining a mahogany desk and cosmopolitan neon sign

Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

11. Entrance with eclectic antique furniture, mirrors and plants

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

12. Minimalist entrance, space saving and clear

Progetti, luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

13. Modern, bright entrance comprising bookshelves and ornaments

NEAR Architecture Eur, Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

14. Entrance with personal 'fabricated' touch

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

15. Entrance following a rectangular design in paintings and shelves

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

16. Attic entrance allowing the natural wooden floor to blend seamlessly into dream-like white decor

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

17. Entrance hall with tiled flooring and a neat and tidy design.

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

18. Hallway fitted with intelligent lighting. Note how the angle of light complements the grain of the wooden floor

respirando arte., desink.it
desink.it

desink.it
desink.it
desink.it

19. A corridor full of striking colours. What an effect a few choice pictures and colours can have!

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

20. Entry with open-styled feature shelving

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

21. This modern IKEA-style hall is minimal, space-saving, bright and clean

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
The little white home you'll fall in love with
Which of these ideas appeals to you the most?

